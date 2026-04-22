Convergent Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 Data for CONV01-α in Lu-PSMA pretreated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Patients at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

Oral presentation to detail safety and efficacy of PSMA-targeted actinium-225 (Ac-225) radioantibody

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation alpha-emitting radioantibodies for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, today announced that results from its ongoing Phase 2 CONVERGE-01 trial of CONV01-α will be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting. The oral presentation, scheduled for June 1 in Chicago, will highlight data from patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) previously treated with Lu-177 PSMA radioligand therapy.

“We appreciate the opportunity to share these data at ASCO and to contribute to the discussion around how prostate cancer treatment is evolving,” said Philip Kantoff, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Convergent Therapeutics. “As targeted radiotherapies become more integrated into care, there is growing focus on how to extend benefit for patients who have already received Lu-177 PSMA radioligand therapy and need further options. This is an important emerging challenge in mCRPC, and one that will help define the next phase of progress in the field.”

Abstract Title: CONVERGE-01 part 3: Ac-225 rosopatamab tetraxetan (CONV01-a) in Lu-PSMA pretreated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Abstract Number: 5011

Format: Oral Presentation

Session Type/Title: Clinical Science Symposium - Radiation Re-Imagined: Radioligand Innovation in Prostate Cancer

Date and Time: June 1, 3:00 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Presenter: Michael J. Morris, MD, Prostate Cancer Section Head, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

About the CONVERGE-01 Trial

The CONVERGE-01 trial is a Phase II, randomized, open-label, multicenter three-part study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CONV01-α in patients with mCRPC. In Part 1, patients received rosopatamab tetraxetan to characterize the biodistribution of the radioantibody to target organs and prostate cancer lesions. Participants were then enrolled in either Part 2 (dose optimization) or Part 3 (dose escalation) depending on their prior treatment history. Part 2 enrolled Lu-177-PSMA-radioligand therapy-naïve participants and Part 3 enrolled participants who received prior Lu-177-PSMA-radioligand therapy. All patients will receive Ac-225 rosopatamab tetraxetan in a single fractionated two-week cycle. Further details of the trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov under NCT identifier: NCT06549465.

About CONV01-α

CONV01-α is a PSMA-targeted Ac-225 radioantibody that pairs antibody precision with the localized potency of alpha radiation. CONV01-α, which is being developed to improve the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), uses a humanized monoclonal antibody directed at prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a well-established and highly expressed antigen in prostate cancer. CONV01-α is differentiated by its ability to precisely deliver actinium-225 (Ac-225) through this PSMA-targeting antibody, enabling short-range, high-energy alpha particle radiation that creates focused DNA damage within tumor cells while limiting exposure to surrounding tissues. Initial studies in more than 120 patients have established clinical proof-of-concept for CONV01-α, showing consistent antitumor activity and a differentiated safety profile. This selectivity, combined with strong tumor retention and minimal salivary and renal uptake, supports the potential of CONV01-α to be a clinically impactful therapy for PSMA-positive cancers.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-selective alpha radioantibodies to target cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned experts in clinical care and research, drug development, and cancer biology, and Convergent’s proprietary platform is licensed from Cornell University. In harnessing the selectivity of antibodies and tumor-destructive potential of alpha radioisotopes, Convergent's radioantibodies precisely target cancer cells with potent, localized radiation. Visit: www.convergentrx.com

Jason Glashow

Glashow Strategic Communications

jason@glashowstrategic.com