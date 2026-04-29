Convergent Therapeutics Names Andrew Davis Chief Business and Strategy Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Deep Biopharma Expertise Across M&A, Business Development, Corporate Strategy and Commercial Execution

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Andrew Davis as its Chief Business and Strategy Officer. Mr. Davis, who most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Dynavax Therapeutics, will be a member of Convergent's executive leadership team.

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to Convergent as we look ahead to key data milestones for CONV01-α and work to bring a new therapeutic option to patients with advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer,” said Philip Kantoff, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Convergent Therapeutics. “Andrew’s experience and leadership will be critical as we drive pipeline growth and prepare for late-stage clinical studies and beyond.”

Mr. Davis has more than two decades of experience executing complex commercial and strategic transactions across the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to Dynavax, he served as Chief Business Officer at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and as Chief Business Development and M&A Officer at iNova Pharmaceuticals. Before iNova, he was Head of Oncology Business Development at Merck, where he focused on identifying and executing partnerships to expand the company's oncology pipeline. Earlier in his career, Mr. Davis held roles of increasing responsibility at Bausch Health Companies (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), ultimately serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development, where he led the acquisitions of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Dendreon, and Bausch + Lomb. He began his career as an analyst at McKinsey & Co., where his work centered on the healthcare sector.

“I am thrilled to join Convergent at such an important and exciting time for the company. Alpha-emitting radioantibodies represent a genuinely new therapeutic paradigm with the potential to establish a new standard-of-care for patients with prostate cancer,” said Mr. Davis. “The opportunity to help shape this emerging market and forge the collaborations needed to bring this therapeutic candidate to patients is tremendously exciting. I look forward to working alongside the entire Convergent team to realize the full promise of CONV01-α and the broader potential of the company’s pipeline.”

Mr. Davis holds a B.A. in Economics from Boston University and currently serves on the board of directors of Vedanta Biosciences. Mr. Davis previously served on the board of UTILITY Therapeutics Ltd.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-selective alpha radioantibodies to target cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned experts in clinical care and research, drug development, and cancer biology, and Convergent’s proprietary platform is licensed from Cornell University. In harnessing the selectivity of antibodies and tumor-destructive potential of alpha radioisotopes, Convergent's radioantibodies precisely target cancer cells with potent, localized radiation. Visit: www.convergentrx.com

Jason Glashow

Glashow Strategic Communications

jason@glashowstrategic.com