Convergent Therapeutics Appoints Barbara Duncan to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer and other cancers, today announced the appointment of Barbara Duncan to its Board of Directors. Ms. Duncan is an experienced executive with an extensive background spanning corporate finance and business strategy for biopharmaceutical companies. Following Ms. Duncan’s appointment, Convergent’s Board will comprise seven directors.

“Barbara is a welcome addition to our Board of Directors, bringing deep experience in biopharmaceutical leadership,” said Convergent’s Co-founder and CEO, Philip Kantoff, MD. “We are confident that she will be an important asset to the Board as we continue to drive our pipeline through clinical development.”

Ms. Duncan most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, from 2009 to June 2016. Prior to Intercept, Ms. Duncan served as Chief Financial Officer of DOV Pharmaceutical, Inc., another biopharmaceutical company, from 2001 to 2006, and as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors from 2007 to 2009.

“I’m thrilled to join the Convergent Board as the company continues to unlock the full potential of alpha radioantibodies,” added Ms. Duncan. “I look forward to sharing my insights with my fellow Board members and the Convergent leadership team to progress CONV01-α as a potential next generation cancer treatment for patients with prostate cancer.”

Ms. Duncan currently serves on the Boards of Directors and various committees of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., and Ovid Therapeutics Inc., all publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies. She also served as chairperson for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation radioconjugates, from October of 2020 until the completion of its acquisition by AstraZeneca in June 2024. Ms. Duncan holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and a BS from Louisiana State University.

About CONV01-α

CONV01-α, Convergent’s alpha-emitting radioantibody, combines the precision and pharmacokinetics of antibodies with the tumor-killing potential of alpha-emitting radionuclides. Specifically, CONV01-α uses a humanized monoclonal antibody targeted at prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is highly overexpressed in prostate cancer cells. Since PSMA is a validated target, several therapeutics are directed at this antigen, and CONV01-α is differentiated by its use of both an antibody and alpha emitter. CONV01-α is linked to a powerful radionuclide called Ac-225, which releases alpha particles that kill cancer cells through DNA double-strand breaks. Unlike other radioactive sources, alpha particles deliver high-energy radiation over very short distances, thereby minimizing radiation exposure to healthy neighboring cells and tissues. Pairing highly selective antibodies with such a powerful, yet precise, payload offers the ideal combination to treat many types of cancers.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-selective alpha radioantibodies to target cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned experts in clinical care and research, drug development, and cancer biology and its proprietary platform is licensed from Cornell University. In harnessing the selectivity of antibodies and tumor-destructive potential of alpha radioisotopes, Convergent's radioantibodies precisely target cancer cells with potent, localized radiation.

