Convatec’s Advanced Wound Care Innovation Leads the Industry at European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2026

Convatec will showcase new clinical and real‑world evidence across next‑generation foam technology, nitric oxide‑generating dressings, and Wound Hygiene

Convatec-sponsored scientific symposia to spotlight patient-centred innovation supported by robust in-vitro and clinical data enabling HCPs to deliver better outcomes

Convatec to unveil Aquacel™ ConvaFiber™ in its European debut ahead of scale-up later this year

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convatec, a leading medical products and technology company focused on chronic condition management, takes to the stage to showcase the breadth, depth and momentum behind its Advanced Wound Care innovation pipeline at the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2026 conference in Bremen, Germany, from 6–8 May 2026.

Convatec’s industry-leading Advanced Wound Care innovation is supported by compelling new data from randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and real-world studies, with 13 abstracts accepted for publication and presentation at EWMA evaluating outcomes in hard-to-heal wounds across foam, multimodal, nitric oxide‑generating dressings, antimicrobial technology and Wound Hygiene.

Convatec has launched or secured approvals for five new wound care products since 2022, demonstrating our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions to support patients and healthcare professionals, including:

ConvaFoam™: Best-in-class multi-layer foam dressing designed to be repositionable on application to avoid wasted dressing changes 1 . ConvaFoam™ is the only foam dressing that combines three technologies – Aquacel ® Hydrofiber ® , superabsorber fibers and ConvaTac™ silicone – to deliver superior exudate management 2 with skin friendly adhesion for longer lasting wear time* 1 .

Best-in-class multi-layer foam dressing designed to be repositionable on application to avoid wasted dressing changes . ConvaFoam™ is the only foam dressing that combines three technologies – Aquacel Hydrofiber , superabsorber fibers and ConvaTac™ silicone – to deliver superior exudate management with skin friendly adhesion for longer lasting wear time* . ConvaNiox™: A transformative solution 3 , shaping a new category in the management of hard-to-heal wounds by combining an advanced dressing technology with a powerful antimicrobial and antibiofilm agent, nitric oxide. ConvaNiox™’s multimodal technology 3 , MultiFusion™, supports the healing of 60% more diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), with 3x faster wound area reduction compared to standard-of-care dressings 4 .

A transformative solution , shaping a new category in the management of hard-to-heal wounds by combining an advanced dressing technology with a powerful antimicrobial and antibiofilm agent, nitric oxide. ConvaNiox™’s multimodal technology , MultiFusion™, supports the healing of 60% more diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), with 3x faster wound area reduction compared to standard-of-care dressings . Aquacel™ ConvaFiber™: Next-generation, soft, sterile and conformable 5 primary dressing with advanced Hydrofiber ® technology resulting in 45% more absorbency 6 (vs Aquacel ® Extra™), designed to manage a broad range of acute and chronic wounds 7 .

Next-generation, soft, sterile and conformable primary dressing with advanced Hydrofiber technology resulting in 45% more absorbency (vs Aquacel Extra™), designed to manage a broad range of acute and chronic wounds . ConvaMatrix™: Recently approved 8,9 with the reproducibility and safety profile of a medical device 10-12 .

with the reproducibility and safety profile of a medical device . ConvaVAC™: First and only Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system partnered with Aquacel® Hydrofiber® technology utilising a bacterial sequestration and autolytic debridement wound contact layer to control the bioburden whilst delivering NPWT to promote wound healing**13-17.

This year’s EWMA programme also marks 30 years of Hydrofiber® technology, Convatec’s proprietary wound care platform that underpins the next generation of wound care innovation to help manage the burden of wound care. Almost 1.5 billion Aquacel® dressings have been sold worldwide leveraging the technology over the last three decades.

As part of the scientific programme at EWMA 2026, Convatec will host a series of symposia to explore emerging evidence from across its Advanced Wound Care portfolio and discuss what it means for real‑world clinical practice, including:

6 May 2026 from 16:00 – 17:00: Introducing ConvaNiox™: multimodal, nitric oxide-generating dressing

The session, chaired by Professor José Luis Lázaro-Martínez, University of Madrid, will explore emerging laboratory and clinical evidence, highlighting ConvaNiox™’s multimodal approach to support healing in diabetic foot ulcers.

7 May 2026 from 16:16 – 17:15: A year of healing with ConvaFoam™: Advancing wound care with a next-generation foam dressing. The session will focus on the published clinical data exploring ConvaFoam™’s mode of action in pressure injury prevention, including insights on complex cases from guest speaker Dr Przemyslaw Lipinski, ARGO Medical Centre.

Tanja Dormels, President, Advanced Wound Care at Convatec, said: “The challenges facing wound care require more than incremental change. At EWMA 2026, Convatec will demonstrate how our deep, diversified and evidence-led innovation pipeline will meaningfully advance healing and reshape clinical practice through Wound Hygiene. Underpinned by 30 years of Hydrofiber® technology, rigorous clinical evidence and Convatec’s strongest ever wound care pipeline, we are leading the industry in advanced wound care to meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.”

For more information on the programme of events, visit Convatec at EWMA 2026.

Title Lead presenter Session information (CEST) Aquacel® Ag+ Extra™ Enhanced silver dressing versus dialkylcarbamoyl chloride-coated dressing in venous leg ulcers: a blinded re-assessment of randomized controlled trial findings Rebecca Rodger Wednesday 6 May

17:35 - 17:43 Room 4B Enhanced silver dressing improves slough and debridement in venous leg ulcers: post hoc analysis of a randomised controlled trial Rebecca Rodger Thursday 07 May 13:33 – 13:37 E-Poster Screen 4 ConvaNiox™ Assessing the speed of antimicrobial activity of a nitric oxide-generating dressing against antibiotic-resistant wound pathogens Tilly Coleborn Wednesday 6 May 12:17 - 12:21 E-Poster Screen 2 Assessing the sustained antimicrobial activity of a nitric oxide-generating dressing using antibiotic-resistant wound pathogens in a repeated inoculation model Tilly Coleborn Wednesday 6 May 12:21 - 12:25 E-Poster Screen 2 A multimodal dressing NO-generating: An Option for Both Acute and Chronic Wounds Dr. Francesca Pasquali Wednesday 6 May 12:29 - 12:33 CEST E-Poster Screen 2 Effectiveness of a nitric oxide-generating dressing in patients with diabetic foot ulcers: preliminary data from a case series study Dr. Marco Meloni Thursday 7 May 13:20 - 13:25 E-Poster Screen 3 To assess real-world characteristics and short-term outcomes of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) managed with a multi-modal nitric oxide-generating medical device using a structured clinical follow-up case report form Natalia Maella-Rius Thursday 7 May 13:30 - 13:35 E-Poster Screen 3 ConvaFoam™ Performance and user satisfaction with a superabsorbent dressing: results from an international survey Janet MacKenzie Thursday 7 May 12:54 – 12:57 E-Poster Screen 2 Early outcomes of implementing a new multilayer foam dressing in an acute setting: Assessing clinical and financial impact through value-based procurement Rebecca Rodger Thursday 7 May 16:10 - 16:15 E-Poster Screen 4 ConvaMatrix™ The clinical performance of decellularized porcine placental extracellular matrix (PPECM) in hard-to-heal wounds at a single-center: a retrospective study Helen Hahn Wednesday 6 May 00:00 - 00:00 E-poster browsing stations for display Real-world use of porcine placental extracellular matrix (PPECM) in hard-to-heal wounds: retrospective, multicenter analysis Helen Hahn Wednesday 6 May 00:00 - 00:00 E-poster browsing stations for display Real world data Hospital-to-home transition and care coordination in wound management: cost-effectiveness evaluation in a Brazilian specialized service Michele Rocha Thursday 7 May 10:36 - 10:39 E-Poster Screen 4 Therapeutic success indicators in hard-to-heal wounds: effectiveness of a specialized ambulatory care model Michele Rocha Thursday 7 May 16:30 - 16:35 E-Poster Screen 4

*Versus selected dressings tested in vitro for absorption, retention, fluid handling and adhesion

**As demonstrated in vitro

Notes to Editor

Discover more about Convatec’s Advanced Wound Care portfolio at: Advanced Wound Care | Convatec Group

References

Adhesion Characteristics of ConvaFoam WHRI8050 MS172 WHRI9478 MS186_DHF1093 ConvaFoam Superiority Report – Testing between May 2021 - June 2022. ConvaNiox Claims summary. RPT-088112 v3.0, 2026, Data on file, Convatec Inc. Edmonds ME, et al. Multicenter, randomized controlled, observer-blinded study of a nitric oxide generating treatment in foot ulcers of patients with diabetes-ProNOx1 study. Wound Repair Regen. 2018;26(2):228-237. WHRI10174 MS192 In-Vitro Performance Characteristics of Aquacel ConvaFiber Conformability, Data on file 2025, Convatec Inc WHRI10176 MS194, In-Vitro Performance Characteristics of Aquacel ConvaFiber versus Aquacel Extra, Data on file 2025, Convatec Inc Aquacel™ ConvaFiber™ Instructions for use. R. Islam, et al. Properties and Therapeutic Potential of Human Amniotic Membrane. Asian Journal of Dermatology. 2015; 7(1), 1-2. N. Fairbairn, et al. The clinical applications of human amnion in plastic surgery. Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, 2014; 67(5), 662-675. MDR 821626 Summary Data on file -RDR-002 Badylak Memo-001 GR Newman et al (2006), Visualisation of bacterial sequestration and bactericidal activity within hydrating Hydrofiber® wound dressings, Biomaterials, 27(7): 1129-1139, ISSN 0142-9612. PG Bowler et al (1999). Infection control properties of some wound dressings. J Wound Care, 8(10):499-502. WHRI10863 MS207 ConvaVAC™ NPWT with Aquacel™ Hydrofiber® Technology MJ Waring, D Parsons (2001), Physico-chemical characterisation of carboxymethylated spun cellulose fibres, Biomaterials, 22(9): 903-912. M Walker et al (2003), Scanning electron microscopic examination of bacterial immobilisation in a carboxymethyl cellulose (AQUACEL®) and alginate dressings, Biomaterials, 24(5):883-890.

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With over 10,000 colleagues, we provide products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention, treatment for hard to heal wounds, at-risk skin and ulcerated tissue to supporting debilitating conditions, improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec's revenues in 2025 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

Date of preparation: April 2026

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Media: MediaRelations@convatec.com

Investor relations: ir@convatec.com