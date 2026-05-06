Convatec’s Advanced Wound Care Innovation Leads the Industry at European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2026

- Convatec will showcase new clinical and real‑world evidence across next‑generation foam technology, nitric oxide‑generating dressings, and Wound Hygiene
- Convatec-sponsored scientific symposia to spotlight patient-centred innovation supported by robust in-vitro and clinical data enabling HCPs to deliver better outcomes
- Convatec to unveil Aquacel™ ConvaFiber™ in its European debut ahead of scale-up later this year
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convatec, a leading medical products and technology company focused on chronic condition management, takes to the stage to showcase the breadth, depth and momentum behind its Advanced Wound Care innovation pipeline at the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2026 conference in Bremen, Germany, from 6–8 May 2026.
Convatec’s industry-leading Advanced Wound Care innovation is supported by compelling new data from randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and real-world studies, with 13 abstracts accepted for publication and presentation at EWMA evaluating outcomes in hard-to-heal wounds across foam, multimodal, nitric oxide‑generating dressings, antimicrobial technology and Wound Hygiene.
Convatec has launched or secured approvals for five new wound care products since 2022, demonstrating our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions to support patients and healthcare professionals, including:
- ConvaFoam™: Best-in-class multi-layer foam dressing designed to be repositionable on application to avoid wasted dressing changes1. ConvaFoam™ is the only foam dressing that combines three technologies – Aquacel® Hydrofiber®, superabsorber fibers and ConvaTac™ silicone – to deliver superior exudate management2 with skin friendly adhesion for longer lasting wear time*1.
- ConvaNiox™: A transformative solution3, shaping a new category in the management of hard-to-heal wounds by combining an advanced dressing technology with a powerful antimicrobial and antibiofilm agent, nitric oxide. ConvaNiox™’s multimodal technology3, MultiFusion™, supports the healing of 60% more diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), with 3x faster wound area reduction compared to standard-of-care dressings4.
- Aquacel™ ConvaFiber™: Next-generation, soft, sterile and conformable5 primary dressing with advanced Hydrofiber® technology resulting in 45% more absorbency6 (vs Aquacel® Extra™), designed to manage a broad range of acute and chronic wounds7.
- ConvaMatrix™: Recently approved innovative, single use wound matrix - a unique porcine placental-derived technology designed to support the body's natural healing response in DFUs and venous leg ulcers (VLUs). It combines the structural benefits of the placenta8,9 with the reproducibility and safety profile of a medical device10-12.
- ConvaVAC™: First and only Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system partnered with Aquacel® Hydrofiber® technology utilising a bacterial sequestration and autolytic debridement wound contact layer to control the bioburden whilst delivering NPWT to promote wound healing**13-17.
This year’s EWMA programme also marks 30 years of Hydrofiber® technology, Convatec’s proprietary wound care platform that underpins the next generation of wound care innovation to help manage the burden of wound care. Almost 1.5 billion Aquacel® dressings have been sold worldwide leveraging the technology over the last three decades.
As part of the scientific programme at EWMA 2026, Convatec will host a series of symposia to explore emerging evidence from across its Advanced Wound Care portfolio and discuss what it means for real‑world clinical practice, including:
6 May 2026 from 16:00 – 17:00: Introducing ConvaNiox™: multimodal, nitric oxide-generating dressing
The session, chaired by Professor José Luis Lázaro-Martínez, University of Madrid, will explore emerging laboratory and clinical evidence, highlighting ConvaNiox™’s multimodal approach to support healing in diabetic foot ulcers.
7 May 2026 from 16:16 – 17:15: A year of healing with ConvaFoam™: Advancing wound care with a next-generation foam dressing. The session will focus on the published clinical data exploring ConvaFoam™’s mode of action in pressure injury prevention, including insights on complex cases from guest speaker Dr Przemyslaw Lipinski, ARGO Medical Centre.
Tanja Dormels, President, Advanced Wound Care at Convatec, said: “The challenges facing wound care require more than incremental change. At EWMA 2026, Convatec will demonstrate how our deep, diversified and evidence-led innovation pipeline will meaningfully advance healing and reshape clinical practice through Wound Hygiene. Underpinned by 30 years of Hydrofiber® technology, rigorous clinical evidence and Convatec’s strongest ever wound care pipeline, we are leading the industry in advanced wound care to meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.”
For more information on the programme of events, visit Convatec at EWMA 2026.
Title
Lead presenter
Session information (CEST)
Aquacel® Ag+ Extra™
Enhanced silver dressing versus dialkylcarbamoyl chloride-coated dressing in venous leg ulcers: a blinded re-assessment of randomized controlled trial findings
Rebecca Rodger
Wednesday 6 May
Room 4B
Enhanced silver dressing improves slough and debridement in venous leg ulcers: post hoc analysis of a randomised controlled trial
Rebecca Rodger
Thursday 07 May
13:33 – 13:37
E-Poster Screen 4
ConvaNiox™
Assessing the speed of antimicrobial activity of a nitric oxide-generating dressing against antibiotic-resistant wound pathogens
Tilly Coleborn
Wednesday 6 May
12:17 - 12:21
E-Poster Screen 2
Assessing the sustained antimicrobial activity of a nitric oxide-generating dressing using antibiotic-resistant wound pathogens in a repeated inoculation model
Tilly Coleborn
Wednesday 6 May
12:21 - 12:25
E-Poster Screen 2
A multimodal dressing NO-generating: An Option for Both Acute and Chronic Wounds
Dr. Francesca Pasquali
Wednesday 6 May
12:29 - 12:33 CEST
E-Poster Screen 2
Effectiveness of a nitric oxide-generating dressing in patients with diabetic foot ulcers: preliminary data from a case series study
Dr. Marco Meloni
Thursday 7 May
13:20 - 13:25
E-Poster Screen 3
To assess real-world characteristics and short-term outcomes of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) managed with a multi-modal nitric oxide-generating medical device using a structured clinical follow-up case report form
Natalia Maella-Rius
Thursday 7 May
13:30 - 13:35
E-Poster Screen 3
ConvaFoam™
Performance and user satisfaction with a superabsorbent dressing: results from an international survey
Janet MacKenzie
Thursday 7 May
12:54 – 12:57
E-Poster Screen 2
Early outcomes of implementing a new multilayer foam dressing in an acute setting: Assessing clinical and financial impact through value-based procurement
Rebecca Rodger
Thursday 7 May
16:10 - 16:15
E-Poster Screen 4
ConvaMatrix™
The clinical performance of decellularized porcine placental extracellular matrix (PPECM) in hard-to-heal wounds at a single-center: a retrospective study
Helen Hahn
Wednesday 6 May
00:00 - 00:00
E-poster browsing stations for display
Real-world use of porcine placental extracellular matrix (PPECM) in hard-to-heal wounds: retrospective, multicenter analysis
Helen Hahn
Wednesday 6 May
00:00 - 00:00
E-poster browsing stations for display
Real world data
Hospital-to-home transition and care coordination in wound management: cost-effectiveness evaluation in a Brazilian specialized service
Michele Rocha
Thursday 7 May
10:36 - 10:39
E-Poster Screen 4
Therapeutic success indicators in hard-to-heal wounds: effectiveness of a specialized ambulatory care model
Michele Rocha
Thursday 7 May
16:30 - 16:35
E-Poster Screen 4
*Versus selected dressings tested in vitro for absorption, retention, fluid handling and adhesion
**As demonstrated in vitro
Notes to Editor
Discover more about Convatec’s Advanced Wound Care portfolio at: Advanced Wound Care | Convatec Group
References
- Adhesion Characteristics of ConvaFoam WHRI8050 MS172
- WHRI9478 MS186_DHF1093 ConvaFoam Superiority Report – Testing between May 2021 - June 2022.
- ConvaNiox Claims summary. RPT-088112 v3.0, 2026, Data on file, Convatec Inc.
- Edmonds ME, et al. Multicenter, randomized controlled, observer-blinded study of a nitric oxide generating treatment in foot ulcers of patients with diabetes-ProNOx1 study. Wound Repair Regen. 2018;26(2):228-237.
- WHRI10174 MS192 In-Vitro Performance Characteristics of Aquacel ConvaFiber Conformability, Data on file 2025, Convatec Inc
- WHRI10176 MS194, In-Vitro Performance Characteristics of Aquacel ConvaFiber versus Aquacel Extra, Data on file 2025, Convatec Inc
- Aquacel™ ConvaFiber™ Instructions for use.
- R. Islam, et al. Properties and Therapeutic Potential of Human Amniotic Membrane. Asian Journal of Dermatology. 2015; 7(1), 1-2.
- N. Fairbairn, et al. The clinical applications of human amnion in plastic surgery. Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, 2014; 67(5), 662-675.
- MDR 821626 Summary
- Data on file -RDR-002
- Badylak Memo-001
- GR Newman et al (2006), Visualisation of bacterial sequestration and bactericidal activity within hydrating Hydrofiber® wound dressings, Biomaterials, 27(7): 1129-1139, ISSN 0142-9612.
- PG Bowler et al (1999). Infection control properties of some wound dressings. J Wound Care, 8(10):499-502.
- WHRI10863 MS207 ConvaVAC™ NPWT with Aquacel™ Hydrofiber® Technology
- MJ Waring, D Parsons (2001), Physico-chemical characterisation of carboxymethylated spun cellulose fibres, Biomaterials, 22(9): 903-912.
- M Walker et al (2003), Scanning electron microscopic examination of bacterial immobilisation in a carboxymethyl cellulose (AQUACEL®) and alginate dressings, Biomaterials, 24(5):883-890.
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With over 10,000 colleagues, we provide products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention, treatment for hard to heal wounds, at-risk skin and ulcerated tissue to supporting debilitating conditions, improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec's revenues in 2025 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.
Date of preparation: April 2026
AP-80142-GBL-ENG-v1
Contacts
Media: MediaRelations@convatec.com
Investor relations: ir@convatec.com