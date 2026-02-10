Convatec awarded Enterostomal Therapy Products agreements with Premier, Inc.

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convatec, a global medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, has been awarded two group purchasing agreements in the Enterostomal Therapy Products category with Premier, Inc., effective April 1, 2026:

National Agreement: The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for enterostomal therapy products.

AscenDrive® Agreement: Convatec has also been awarded a group purchasing agreement for enterostomal therapy products with Premier's AscenDrive® program, which is designed to drive the highest-level commitment and savings for members through aggregated purchasing of high-quality products and services. The program brings together Premier's most committed members to coordinate purchasing decisions and maintain standardization across their facilities. By providing additional value to Premier contracted suppliers through volume and commitment, the program is expected to achieve best-in-market pricing.

“At Convatec, our forever caring promise drives everything we do. Through these new agreements with Premier, we’re making it easier for providers to access our trusted medical solutions for people living with an ostomy, including Convatec‘s dedicated me+ support program. Together, these agreements strengthen our focus on delivering high-quality ostomy solutions while providing Premier members with exceptional value and savings. We remain committed to helping people live confidently and improve health outcomes.” - Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President - US, Ostomy Care at Convatec.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With more than 10,000 colleagues, we provide products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention, treatment for hard to heal wounds, at-risk skin and ulcerated tissue to supporting debilitating conditions, improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec's revenues in 2024 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

