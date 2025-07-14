ConV2X Drops Draft Agenda for 2025 Decentralized Health & Life Sciences Event

Leaders from MIT, IBM, Internet Security Alliance, Nav.AI, Hashgraph, Swift and More Address Platform and Emerging Tech in Healthcare

ConV2X, the premier conference for emerging and decentralized technologies in healthcare and life sciences, has officially released the draft agenda for its highly anticipated event, ConV2X 2025: Driving Platforms & Decentralized Tech in Healthcare and Life Sciences, to be held September 25–26, 2025, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



This year’s program focuses on the intersection of AI, decentralized systems, and quantum, delivering actionable strategies for building scalable, secure, and patient-centric health platforms. The event draws global leaders from academia, industry, government, and startups to tackle real-world use cases and chart the future of decentralized healthcare infrastructure.



Featured Keynotes Include:

· Jerry Cuomo, Global Industry SME and former IBM Fellow

· Shahram Ebadollahi, Founder and Principal, Nav.AI and former Chief Science Officer at IBM Watson Health

· Larry Clinton, President and CEO, Internet Security Alliance (ISA)

· Eric Piscini, CEO, Hashgraph

· Ramesh Raskar, PhD, Associate Director, MIT Media Lab

· Jim Nasr, CEO, Acoer

· Nitin Gaur, Global Blockchain Infrastructure Expert

· Roman Beck, Professor, Bentley University

· Anjum Khurshid, Chief Data Scientist, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute

· Ajaz Hussain, PhD, Regulatory Science Advisor and former FDA official

· Justin Goldston, PhD, Professor, Georgetown University

· Brian Ahier, Chief Data Officer, AI Mind System Foundation

· Jim Mason, Chief Solution Architect, Sky Web

In addition to keynote addresses and panel discussions, the event will feature fireside chats, startup spotlights, and deep dives into cybersecurity, digital identity, real-world evidence, supply chain resilience, platform economics, and emerging regulatory frameworks. Topics include:

· Cyber Risk Governance & AI

· AGI vs. Decentralized AI in

· Platform Innovation

· Quantum, AI & Blockchain Convergence

· Cyber Security Roadmap and Testing System Demo

· Personal AI & Data Sovereignty

Sponsorship and Registration Now Open





Sponsorship opportunities are now available, offering alignment with forward reaching leadership in decentralized healthcare. Early bird registration is currently open and offers significant savings for a limited time. More speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.



To explore the full draft agenda, register, or inquire about sponsorship, visit:

https://conv2xsymposium.com/



About ConV2X

ConV2X (Converge2Xcelerate) is the leading event series produced by Partners in Digital Health, publishers of Blockchain in Healthcare Today Platform Approaches landmark journal (BHTY), bringing together top minds in digital transformation, platform strategy, and emerging tech in healthcare and life sciences. Recognized globally for advancing the adoption of trust-based, decentralized systems, ConV2X is where innovation meets impact.

