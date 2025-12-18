Confo Therapeutics Nominates SSTR5 Agonist Antibody CFTX-2034 as Development Candidate for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

Candidate selection underscores Confo’s ability to rapidly advance differentiated GPCR-targeting therapeutics and its focus on metabolic and endocrine disorders

Ghent, Belgium – December 18, 2025 – Confo Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of novel medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), announced today that it has selected CFTX-2034, an SSTR5 agonist, as its new antibody drug candidate, designed to treat conditions linked to hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia, specifically Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH). The company is now advancing CFTX-2034 through IND-enabling studies and towards the clinic, marking an important advance in its pipeline of novel GPCR-targeting therapeutics for metabolic and endocrine diseases. CFTX-2034 is a major milestone for the company as it is its first agonistic antibody development candidate. This builds on Confo’s proven track record in discovering and developing highly differentiated drug candidates, with its first program, CFTX-1554, successfully out-licensed to Eli Lilly and Company in 2023.

Cedric Ververken, CEO of Confo Therapeutics, stated: “Since committing to the metabolic and endocrine disease therapeutic area, our focused discovery efforts have enabled us to rapidly define a promising candidate with CFTX-2034. PBH is an indication in high need of effective treatments, and we believe highly selective SSTR5 agonism is a promising option for patients. This achievement highlights the value of our technology and our team’s ability to translate our deep knowledge of GPCRs to discover and develop novel antagonistic and agonistic antibody-based therapeutics.”

PBH is a serious metabolic condition that can develop after weight loss surgery and is characterized by excessive insulin production following food intake, which results in dangerously low blood sugar levels. CFTX-2034 was selected based on robust in vitro and in vivo preclinical data, which demonstrated high potency and selectivity as well as a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile. The candidate is designed to target the SSTR5 receptor, a key insulin secretion regulator. By activating the SSTR5 receptor and restoring a balanced insulin response, CFTX-2034 offers an effective and long-acting targeted approach to addressing the root cause of hypoglycemic episodes caused by PBH, while limiting off-target side effects.

Paolo Vicini, CDO of Confo Therapeutics, added: “Patients with PBH or other conditions of hyperinsulinemia have significant unmet needs, with current treatments often lacking long-term efficacy. With the nomination of CFTX-2034, Confo is advancing an antibody candidate designed to address the underlying complexities of these disorders with greater precision and durability. We look forward to progressing IND-enabling studies, building on the promising strong preclinical data generated to date.”

About CFTX-2034

CFTX-2034 is an antibody-based molecule designed to selectively agonize somatostatin receptor 5 (SSTR5). In preclinical studies, CFTX-2034 has been shown to suppress insulin and GLP-1 levels, as well as increase glucose levels. Its therapeutic potential in PBH involves CFTX-2034 restoring a balanced incretin and insulin postprandial elevation and reducing gastrointestinal motility, thus stabilizing blood glucose levels away from hypoglycemia. In PBH, hypersecretion of insulin can lead to subsequent debilitating hypoglycemic events.

About Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH)

Post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) is a serious metabolic condition that has no approved treatments. It can develop after weight loss surgery and is characterized by dangerously low blood sugar levels following food intake. PBH can cause hypoglycemic events which can be debilitating and manifest as impaired cognition, loss of consciousness, and even seizures. PBH can result in major disruptions to the quality of life and the independence of patients.

About Confo Therapeutics

Confo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating novel medicines targeting GPCRs (G protein-coupled receptors). It develops antibodies and small molecules with the desired pharmacology by employing its proprietary discovery platform. The company is building a robust pipeline of product candidates to transform therapeutic outcomes for patients with a focus on metabolic and endocrine diseases. The company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced industry experts with extensive knowledge of the discovery and development of GPCR-directed medicines. Confo Therapeutics is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information, visit www.confotherapeutics.com

