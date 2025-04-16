SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Conference Call on Interim Report January-March 2025

April 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2025 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Invitation to attend XVIVO’s conference call regarding the interim report January-March 2025. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, April 24 at 2.00 pm CET / 8.00 am EST

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://xvivo.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally.
https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5004545

Participants from XVIVO:
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

A press release containing XVIVO’s interim report January-March 2025 will be released on April 24, 2025 at 7.30 am CET / 1.30 am EST.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

April 15, 2025
Mölndal
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Conference call on Interim Report January-March 2025

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB

