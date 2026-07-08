Conavi Medical Announces JSCAI Publication Demonstrating the Clinical Utility of Hybrid IVUS OCT Imaging

Publication demonstrates how complementary IVUS and OCT information supports lesion assessment, treatment planning, and stent optimization while helping manage contrast use

TORONTO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) (“Conavi” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced the publication of a case report in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (“JSCAI”) titled “Versatility of Hybrid OCT and IVUS Imaging Enhances Contrast-Sparing Management of Eruptive Calcified Nodules.” The publication features Conavi’s hybrid intravascular ultrasound (“IVUS”) and optical coherence tomography (“OCT”) imaging system in a complex coronary procedure involving a patient with impaired renal function, where managing contrast exposure was an important consideration. The publication follows Conavi’s April 20, 2026 announcement that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) 510(k) clearance for its next-generation hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging system.

“Following our recent FDA clearance, we are focused on advancing the commercial rollout of Conavi’s hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging system and building the clinical evidence to support adoption,” said Thomas Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical. “This JSCAI case report demonstrates the practical value of having IVUS and OCT available through a single hybrid system to assess complex lesions, support treatment planning and help manage contrast use during image-guided PCI.”

“Hybrid imaging gave us the ability to use OCT when its higher resolution was most useful, while relying on IVUS-only imaging to reduce contrast exposure during the procedure,” said Dr. Megha Prasad, co-author of the publication and interventional cardiologist. “The co-registered view supported complete lesion assessment (obtaining information on calcium, thrombus, vessel size and the final stent result), leveraging the individual benefits of each imaging modality.”



“This approach fundamentally changed how we made decisions during the procedure. Rather than being locked into a single imaging modality from the outset, we could select the imaging technique that best served the patient at each stage of the case. That flexibility allowed us to adapt in real time without compromising on patient care.”



The case report highlights several practical advantages of Conavi’s hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging, including the ability to:

use OCT’s high-resolution imaging to help visualize thrombus overlying the calcified nodule;

use IVUS to delineate the calcium arc and support lesion assessment;

toggle between hybrid imaging and IVUS-only pullbacks during the procedure;

support stent optimization while limiting contrast exposure in a patient with impaired renal function.

The procedure demonstrated how OCT could be used selectively when high-resolution imaging was needed, while IVUS-only imaging was relied upon during other stages of the intervention to help minimize contrast exposure in a patient with impaired renal function.

The authors noted that diagnosing eruptive calcified nodules can be challenging when using IVUS or OCT alone, due to the individual limitations of each imaging modality, particularly in patients with impaired renal function. The publication concluded that hybrid IVUS-OCT imaging may play an important role in patients with challenging plaque morphology, especially in the setting of chronic kidney disease.

The publication, published online in July 2026, can be accessed at: https://www.jscai.org/article/S2772-9303(26)01244-5/fulltext.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented hybrid imaging system is the first system to co-register and co-align intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging beams to enable simultaneous hybrid imaging of coronary arteries. The hybrid imaging system has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.

Notice on forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commercialization and commercial launch of Conavi's hybrid imaging system and the timing thereof, the sufficiency of Conavi’s resources to achieve such commercial launch, the global market opportunity for coronary intravascular imaging (including for IVUS and OCT), the continued growth in adoption of and in the clinical validation and guideline support for intravascular imaging and the ability of Conavi’s hybrid imaging system to meet market needs. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer: Mark Quick, 416-483-0100

Investors: Christina Cameron, 416-483-0100 ext.121, IR@conavi.com