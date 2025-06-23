Compounding Pharmacies Market Size to Hit USD 33.73 Billion by 2034

The global compounding pharmacies market size is expected to be worth around USD 33.73 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 17.31 billion in 2024, representing a healthy CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034.

Compounding pharmacies plays a significant role in the advanced medical care system by offering specialized therapeutics for patients with specific requirements. They assist with dosage adjustments, medication shortages, and allergies, confirming effective and safe treatment while following strict regulations to maintain the highest patient safety and quality standards.

Compounding Pharmacies Market Key Takeaways

• In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region, holding a substantial market share of 49.11%.

• The pain management category commanded the highest share of market revenues, accounting for 34.86% in 2024.

• Nutritional supplements are projected to register the quickest growth trajectory during the forecast period.

• The market is categorized by age into adult, pediatric, and geriatric groups. The adult demographic led the market in 2024, contributing 46.1% of the total revenue.

• Among the age segments, the pediatric group is anticipated to expand at the most rapid pace throughout the forecast timeline.

• Based on sterility, the market is divided into sterile and non-sterile segments. Sterile products dominated with a commanding share of 59.52% in 2024 and are forecasted to grow at the highest rate moving forward.

• Regarding types of compounding, the Pharmaceutical Ingredient Adjustment (PIA) category led the market with a 39.19% share in 2024 and is also expected to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The compounding pharmacy market is experiencing continued growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized therapies and ground-breaking solutions to complex healthcare requirements. Accepting the recent technologies in compounding improves precision, patient safety, and efficiency. Increasing spending on advanced tools and software is important for staying competitive in the compounding pharmacy sector. This rapid identification creates a necessity for particular medications that compounding pharmacies are uniquely positioned to offer.

Ground-breaking innovation in compounding pharmacy practices allows the creation of new formulations and delivery approaches. This flexibility helps meet the developing needs of the market and effectively addresses the exclusive requirements of the patient.

• In April 2025, Salesforce, Qualthera Health Corporation, dedicated to building a nationwide network of quality, patient-centered compounding pharmacies, announced the official launch of Qualthera Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Co., a research-driven subsidiary dedicated to drug repurposing and innovative delivery systems.

• This innovation marks an important step forward in accelerating pharmaceutical innovation, leveraging real-world patient insights to develop novel therapies with streamlined development.

Major Trends in Compounding Pharmacies Market:

⬥︎ Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

• Increased preference for custom dosages, allergen-free formulations, and age-specific treatments (especially for pediatrics and geriatrics).

⬥︎ Growth in Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases

• Higher prevalence of conditions like cancer, diabetes, and hormonal disorders is driving demand for tailored medication solutions.

⬥︎ Shortages of Commercial Drugs

• Global drug shortages (especially injectables and sterile formulations) have boosted reliance on compounding pharmacies as alternative supply sources.

⬥︎ Expansion of 503B Outsourcing Facilities (U.S.)

• Growth in FDA-registered outsourcing facilities that produce sterile compounds at scale for hospitals and clinics.

Technological Advances in Compounding Pharmacies: Market’s Largest Potential

Recent technological advancements have contributed significantly to the resurgence of compounding pharmacies. Novel tools, like automated compounding devices, have amplified the efficiency and precision of custom medication preparations. Digital technology aids in perfect formulation and tracking, confirming consistency and reproducibility in compounded pharmacies. These technologies modernize the compounding process and improve the safety of the dispensed medications.

• For Instance, In April 2024, Myonex, a global clinical trial supply company, announced that it had completed its acquisition of Saveway Compounding Pharmacy. This shift will enable Myonex to better supply patients in clinical trials with medication and equipment as needed. It will support the company in expanding its clinical trial designs and include direct-to-patient and home healthcare provider abilities.

Compounding Pharmacies Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 18.50 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 33.73 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Therapeutic Area, Age Cohort, Compounding Type, Sterility, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Norway; Denmark; Sweden; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Walgreens Co; JL Diekman and AQ Touchard (Fresh Therapeutics Compounding Pharmacy); Fagron; Albertsons Companies; The London Specialist Pharmacy Ltd. (Specialist Pharmacy); Galenic Laboratories Ltd. (Roseway Labs); Aurora Compounding MEDS Pharmacy; Apollo Clinical Pharmacy; Formul8; Fusion Apothecary Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Compounding Pharmacies Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapeutic Area Analysis:

The Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) dominated the compounding pharmacies market, as this therapy provides personalized treatment for patients facing symptoms of menopause. Specialty compounding pharmacies create customized therapies to meet the precise requirements of a patient. Compounded topical hormone replacement therapy allows precision in dosage and customization of hormone preparations. This approach ensures that patients receive the precise hormonal balance requirement, this addressing exact symptoms and health challenges.

On the other hand, the specialty drugs segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as using a specialty compounding pharmacy greatly benefits patients who have specific medication needs. Specialty compounding pharmacies produce tailored medications, substitute dosage forms, hormone replacement therapy, veterinary medications, paediatric medications, and superseded medications.

By Age Cohort Analysis:

The adult cohort segment held the largest share of the packaging testing market in 2024, as pharmaceutical compounding in increasing medication adherence is underexploited. The customization present a positive reinforcement of the initiation of the treatment for adults. On the other hand, the pediatric cohort segment is expected to grow at a notable rate as compounding pharmacies help with pediatric care, allergies, or drug shortages; compounding provides a multipurpose and effective substitute for mass-produced pharmaceuticals.

By Sterility Analysis:

Non-sterile compounding dominates the compounding pharmacies market, as it offers commercially available products in a wide range of doses. It is used to produce medications that are administered in a way that does not have a huge risk of infection, such as topically or orally. The sterile compounding segment is the fastest growing, as sterile compounding offers patients high-quality, reliable, and safe medications. Chemists adhere to strict protocols and standards during the compounding process, which lowers the risk of infections and adverse reactions associated with non-sterile preparations.

By Compounding Type Analysis:

Pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA) led the compounding pharmacies market as it provides advantages, tailoring medications for specific patient requirements, addressing challenges of allergies and sensitivities, and offering alternatives when commercial formulations are not available. Currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing (CUPM) is the fastest-growing segment as it creates customized medications, addresses sensitivities or allergies, and produces alternative dosage forms or strengths.

Compounding Pharmacies Market Key Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global compounding pharmacies market due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for personalized healthcare. Increasing preference for outsourced drugs, drug shortages, more patient safety awareness, and greater quality, also increasing the population of older allows compounding pharmacies to capitalize on steady demand, which contributes the growth of market.

• In September 2024, Revelation Pharma launched Nationwide Wholesale Service. Revelation Wholesale is designed to provide consumers with a streamlined ordering process when purchasing compounding solutions and unique medications.

U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Trends:

Growing chronic diseases in the United States drive the demand of compounding pharmacies such as an increasing proportion of people in the United States are dealing with numerous chronic conditions; 42% have 2 or more, and 12% have at least 5. The continuously evolving government and legal standard of compounding pharmacy is further strengthening it to ensure safety and quality while maintaining flexibility of compound drugs.

• For Instance, In December 2024, Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp, a diversified health care company based in Toronto, Canada, acquired the Compounding Pharmacy of Manitoba (CPM) for $22.5 million. The acquisition includes associated real estate, under a Share Purchase Agreement, according to a news release.

Asia Pacific Compounding Pharmacies Market Trends: What to Expect from India, China & Japan?

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region’s medical care sector has strong potential for growth, and healthcare companies that drive novelty. Increasing disposable incomes are also driving healthcare spending, burgeoning middle class in this region. Increasing Government policies are driving the growth of the market.

In China, the market leads the Asia-Pacific region with over one-third of its share, bolstered by a rising chronic disease burden, rapid adoption of AI and telepharmacy technologies, and supportive government policies aimed at modernizing healthcare. Japan presents strong growth opportunities, particularly in pain management and nutritional compounding, driven by its aging population and a highly integrated healthcare system that embraces precision medicine and advanced therapeutic compounding.

Meanwhile, India is emerging as a promising market, supported by a robust pharmaceutical manufacturing base and government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Although the regulatory framework for compounding in India is still developing, increasing demand for personalized treatments especially in oncology and chronic care positions the country for accelerated growth.

Compounding Pharmacies Market Top Key Companies:

• Walgreen Co.

• JL Diekman and AQ Touchard (Fresh Therapeutics Compounding Pharmacy)

• Fagron

• Albertsons Companies

• The London Specialist Pharmacy Ltd (Specialist Pharmacy)

• Galenic Laboratories Limited (Roseway Labs)

• Aurora Compounding

• MEDS Pharmacy

• Apollo Clinical Pharmacy

• Formul8

• Fusion Apothecary

Compounding Pharmacies Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Compounding Pharmacies market.

By Compounding Pharmacies Therapeutic Area

• Hormone Replacement Therapy

• Pain Management

• Specialty Drugs

• Dermatology

• Nutritional Supplements

• Others

By Compounding Pharmacies Age Cohort

• Pediatric

• Adult

• Geriatric

By Compounding Pharmacies Compounding Type

• Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

• Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

• Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

• Others

By Compounding Pharmacies Sterility

• Sterile

• Non-sterile

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

