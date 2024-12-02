SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Compass Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 2, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place in New York City, NY December 3-5, 2024.

Presentation details
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 9:50-10:10 AM EST
Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/

Virtual/Replay availability: The corporate presentation will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Senior Manager of Communications
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099

Massachusetts Events
Compass Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business investment or risk, high-risk investment, risk-taking, businessmen walking a tightrope across a crocodile area
Editorial
Embattled Sage Dealt Deeper Blow With Huntington’s Failure
November 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Creations
Massachusetts Increases Life Sciences Investment by $500M Over 10 Years
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac