Compass Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in an Investigator Sponsored Trial of Tovecimig in the First-Line Setting for Patients with Biliary Tract Cancer

BOSTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics, announced the first patient has been dosed in an Investigator Sponsored Trial (IST) to evaluate tovecimig (CTX-009, a DLL4 x VEGF-A bispecific antibody) for the first time in the front-line setting for patients with biliary tract cancer (BTC). The IST is being conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“This first-line study of tovecimig in patients with BTC represents a significant step forward and we are deeply grateful to the dedicated team at MD Anderson for their leadership in conducting this trial,” said Thomas Schuetz, MD, PhD, CEO of Compass and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The IST complements our ongoing second-line Phase 2/3 study of tovecimig in patients with biliary tract cancer; importantly, we recently announced that tovecimig met the primary endpoint in our Phase 2/3 Study. We expect to report results of the secondary endpoints in the Phase 2/3 Study, including progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), in the fourth quarter of this year.”

In the MD Anderson-led, open-label trial, tovecimig is being added to a standard first-line regimen of gemcitabine, cisplatin, and durvalumab in an estimated 50 patients with unresectable or metastatic BTC. The study will have a standard safety run-in phase in 12 patients followed by an expansion phase in which 38 additional patients will be treated. The primary objectives in the study are to assess 6-month progression-free survival, to assess the tolerability and safety of this combination, and to determine the maximum tolerated dose of tovecimig in this combination. Secondary objectives include overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). For more information on the IST: NCT06548412

About Tovecimig (CTX-009)

Tovecimig is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously blocks Delta-like ligand 4 (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization. Preclinical and early clinical data of tovecimig suggest that blockade of both pathways provides robust anti-tumor activity across several solid tumors, including colorectal, gastric, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer. Partial responses to tovecimig as a monotherapy have been observed in heavily pre-treated patients with cancer who were resistant to approved anti-VEGF therapies. COMPANION-002, a Phase 2/3 trial of tovecimig plus paclitaxel versus paclitaxel monotherapy in patients with previously treated, unresectable advanced metastatic or recurrent biliary tract cancers (BTC) is ongoing (clinical trial information: NCT05506943 ).

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Compass’s product candidates, including their development and clinical trial milestones such as the expected trial design, timing of enrollment, patient dosing and data readouts, regulatory plans with respect to Compass’s product candidates and the therapeutic potential thereof, including the potential of tovecimig as a treatment option for patients with BTC. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, Compass’s ability to raise the additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, Compass’s ability to identify additional product candidates for development, Compass’s ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates, competition in the industry in which Compass operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents Compass files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation Compass’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

