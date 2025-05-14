SUBSCRIBE
Compass Pathways to Participate in 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 14, 2025 | 
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMPS #Biotech--Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at 10:30 am ET on May 20th, 2025.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events” page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthesized psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.


Contacts

Enquiries
Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com, +1 484 432 0041
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

