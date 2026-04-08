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Press Releases

Compass Pathways to Attend Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 14, 2026

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMPS #Biotech--Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will attend the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 14, 2026 and will participate in a fireside chat at 12:45 pm ET.



A live audio webcast of this event will be accessible from the “Events” page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.


Contacts

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

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