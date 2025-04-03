Columbus Rallies to Fund Life-Saving Research and Patient Care Services at Susan G. Komen® 2025 Race for the Cure

Annual Event to Fuel Research Advancements and Strengthen the Columbus Community with Vital Support

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host a Race for the Cure this spring. The 2025 Komen Columbus Race for the Cure will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025 uniting survivors, families and advocates in a powerful movement to fund research, provide patient support and drive meaningful change for those impacted by breast cancer.





Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. dies from breast cancer, and new data reveals a troubling increase in diagnoses among younger women. In 2025 alone, an estimated over 11,800 women in Ohio will be diagnosed with breast cancer and over 1,400 will lose their lives to the disease. While we’ve made tremendous progress—the breast cancer death rate has dropped 44% since 1989 —far too many lives are still being lost. In fact, experts estimate that one-third of breast cancer deaths could be prevented if every patient had access to timely, high-quality care. There’s so much more work left to do. Funds raised at the Race allow Komen to meet the immediate needs of breast cancer patients through its free Patient Care Center and offer services such as patient navigation, financial assistance and emotional support. It will also fund research breakthroughs and critical patient-centered protections that allow more lives to be saved.

In fiscal year 2024, Komen’s Financial Assistance Program delivered critical relief, providing over $500,000 in direct financial support to over 870 individuals in Ohio undergoing breast cancer treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer. Additionally, Komen’s Patient Care Center delivered over 1,500 services to over 1,200 people in Ohio, breaking down barriers that too often stand between patients and the care they urgently need.

“We are excited to bring the community together for the Columbus Race for the Cure this year—a powerful opportunity to make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer,” said Sean Shacklett, Executive Director, Ohio & Michigan Susan G. Komen. “Providing critical support to those facing breast cancer is at the heart of our mission and ensures everyone has the same chance of survival, but we can’t do it alone. This year’s Race is more than just an event; it’s a movement to drive meaningful change, ensure equitable access to care and fuel lifesaving research. We invite everyone to stand with us, take action and help create a future where no one has to face this disease alone.”

What: 2025 Komen Columbus Race for the Cure When: Saturday, May 17, 2025 Where: North Bank Park - 311 W Long St, Columbus, OH 43215 Registration Details: www.komen.org/columbusrace

This year’s Komen Columbus Race for the Cure is made possible by the following sponsors: Abbott, OSUCCC James, Nationwide, Value City Furniture, Mount Carmel Health System, Penzone Salon and Spas, M/I Homes, Honda, Karen Gandarillas Legacy, FOE #3614, Kokosing, Vicki Speakman Memorial Fund, Encova, UFCW Local 1059, Acloché, OhioHealth, Steptoe & Johnson.

Bank of America is the national presenting sponsor and Novartis, Natera and Lily are national series sponsors for the MORE THAN PINK Walk and Race for the Cure events.

Be a part of the Movement at the 2025 Komen Race for the Cure This Spring! Stand with your community to make a real impact in the fight against breast cancer. Every step, every dollar, and every voice matters. Join us to raise critical funds, support breast cancer patients, and drive research that will change the future. Together, we can make a lasting difference.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Contacts



Cristobal Martinez

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2135

cmartinez@komen.org