Announcement no. 09/2025

Inside information



Coloplast interim CEO Lars Rasmussen will step down from the Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

Coloplast interim CEO Lars Rasmussen has today informed the Coloplast Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election as board member at the upcoming annual general meeting on December 4, 2025.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Lars for his unwavering dedication to Coloplast. Through his commitment to the company for close to four decades, including 10 years as CEO and 7 years as Chair of the Board, Lars has been instrumental in transforming Coloplast into a global, leading MedTech company, helping more than two million people with intimate healthcare conditions worldwide. I have enjoyed working with Lars as Chair and I look forward to continuing to work with him as interim CEO until the new CEO is in place,” says interim Chair of the Board of Directors, Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

“Coloplast is a very special company that is close to my heart. It has been an honor and privilege to serve this company for most of my life, and I have decided to step back from my board responsibilities at a time when the company is well positioned for the future,” says interim CEO Lars Rasmussen.

Lars Rasmussen will, as announced earlier this year, continue in the role as interim CEO until a new CEO of Coloplast is in place.

“Coloplast is now entering an exciting phase as we begin to unfold the potential of our new Impact4 strategy, and I will continue to lead this work as interim CEO alongside the Executive Leadership Team until the new Coloplast CEO takes office,” says Lars Rasmussen.



Deputy Chair, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen says: “Lars has been a driving force behind establishing Coloplast as one of the most well-respected and profitable MedTech companies globally. I am very grateful for his commitment and contributions to our company and mission of making life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs.”

Jette Nygaard-Andersen will continue in the role of interim Chair and, together with the Board of Directors, lead Coloplast in the coming period, as the company enters into its next strategic period of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation. Jette Nygaard-Andersen has been a member of the Board since December 2015 and interim Chair since May 5, 2025.

At the annual general meeting on December 4, 2025, the Board of Directors will propose the election of Niels B. Christiansen as a new member of the Board of Directors. It is expected that Niels B. Christiansen will be appointed Chair of the Board following the annual general meeting in December 2026 at the latest.

“The Board has focused on strong succession and continuity, and this is reflected in our proposal to nominate Niels B. Christiansen. Niels brings relevant experience from the hearing aids industry, strong knowledge of operating in global markets, as well as vast experience in leading global customer focused companies both as CEO and Chair. He is a great fit to help bring our Impact4 strategy to life - putting customers at the center of everything we do and supporting our ambition to help 4 million people over the long term. I look forward to welcoming Niels to the Board,” says Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

The Board of Directors are unanimously supportive of the announced changes. The search for Coloplast’s new CEO is progressing according to plan, and an announcement will follow once a decision has been made.

