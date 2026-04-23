SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coloplast A/S - H1 2025/26 Earnings Release - Invitation for conference call on 12 May 2026 at 11:00 CEST

April 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 11:00 - 12:00 CEST
In connection with the publication of Coloplast’s interim financial results for H1 2025/26, to be released same day around 07:30 CEST, Coloplast will host a conference call to present the financial results and answer questions from investors and financial analysts. A presentation will be available on Coloplast’s website approximately 1 hour before the conference call.
The webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.

Coloplast will be represented by:
Gavin Wood - Incoming President & CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Webcast
For participants who do not wish to actively participate in the Q&A session, please access the conference call as a webcast via the link below:
Access the webcast here


Dial-in details
To actively participate in the Q&A session, please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details.
Register for the conference call here

 

For more information, please contact:

Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3266. E-mail: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2981. E-mail: dksdk@coloplast.com

Julie Sommer Müggler - Coordinator & PA, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3161. E-mail: dkjusm@coloplast.com

Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.

Attachment


Events Earnings Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Thumb up close-up in surgical, medical gloves, gesture, recommendation for a successful operation. Pink background.
Regulatory
Amid US ordeal, Moderna wins EU approval for flu/COVID-19 combo shot
April 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Insights
Funding the future of European biotech
April 16, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
A conceptual story about finance in the Eurozone, featuring €10, €20, and €50 notes in a supermarket shopping cart, with €100 notes in the background.
Insights
Can Europe turn world-class science into world-class scale?
April 16, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker