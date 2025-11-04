Coloplast A/S - Full-Year Financial Results 2024/25

2024/25

Full year financial results

1 October 2024 - 30 September 2025

Coloplast delivered Q4 organic growth of 7% and an EBIT margin1 of 28%. Reported revenue in DKK grew 0% with negative impact from currencies and the Skin Care divestment.

• Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 7%, Continence Care 9%, Voice & Respiratory Care 9%, Wound & Tissue Repair 5% and Interventional Urology 2%.

• Growth in Ostomy Care was broad based with good contribution from recent product launches and led by Europe and Emerging Markets ex. China. Sales in China declined due to the worsened consumer sentiment and increased competitive pressures.

• Growth in Continence Care was driven by continued strong contribution from Luja™ for both male and female users.

• Voice & Respiratory Care growth was driven by continued good momentum in both Laryngectomy and Tracheostomy.

• Wound & Tissue Repair: Kerecis grew 20%, with a 14% EBIT margin before PPA amortisation. Growth in the in-patient setting remains solid, whereas growth in the out-patient setting, while slightly improved, was still impacted by the market shift to higher priced products. Advanced Wound Dressings declined 6% due to the voluntary product return of all Biatain® Adhesive dressings in China, which had a negative revenue impact in Q4 of around DKK 60 million.

• Growth in Interventional Urology was driven by good momentum in the US Men’s Health business, partly offset by continued negative impact from the product recall in Kidney & Bladder Health of around DKK 15 million in Q4.

• EBIT1,2 was DKK 1,952 million, a 8% increase from last year. The EBIT margin1,2 was 28%, against 26% last year.

• On October 31, 2025 the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the US issued a final rule on the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, which applies to physicians private office in the out-patient setting, for calendar year 2026 with a fixed payment of $127.28/cm2.

FY 2024/25 organic growth of 7% and EBIT margin1 of 28%. Reported revenue in DKK grew 3% to DKK 27,874 million.

• Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 6%, Continence Care 8%, Voice & Respiratory Care 9%, Wound & Tissue Repair 8% and Interventional Urology 2%.

• EBIT1,2 was DKK 7,670 million, a 5% increase from last year. The EBIT margin1,2 was 28%, against 27% last year.

• Adjusted3 net profit before special items was DKK 5,148 million, a DKK 123 million increase from last year. Adjusted3 diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special items increased by 2% to DKK 22.84.

• Special items expenses amounted to DKK 469 million, related to profitability improvement initiatives, including the Skin Care divestment, management restructuring and the integration of Atos Medical.

• Adjusted3 return on invested capital (ROIC) after tax before special items was 15%, on par with last year.

• Adjusted free cash flow4-to-sales ratio was 19% compared to 15% last year.

• The Board of Directors recommends a year-end dividend of DKK 18.00 per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to DKK 23.00 per share, compared to DKK 22.00 per share last year.

FY 2025/26 guidance: around 7% organic revenue growth and around 7% EBIT growth in constant currencies5. Return on invested capital of around 16%6

• Organic growth assumes continued good momentum in Chronic Care and improved momentum in Acute Care.

• Reported growth in DKK expected at 4-5%, with 2-3%-points negative impact from currencies and small negative impact from the skin care divestment (two months impact).

• EBIT5 growth in constant currencies assumes stable inflation levels, production ramp up costs, new investments related to the Impact4 strategy, Kerecis EBIT margin uplift to around 20%.

• Capex-to-sales ratio is expected to be around 5%. The effective tax rate is expected at around 22%.

• ROIC expected around 16%, up around 1%-point compared to 15% adjusted last year6.

”We deliver a full-year result of 7% organic growth and an EBIT margin of 28%. I want to highlight the strong performance in our chronic care businesses where we continue to take market share across all our regions except China. In Acute Care, Kerecis has, as expected, regained momentum after a temporary slowdown in Q3, while our interventional urology business delivered in line with our expectations in a challenging year. 2024/25 has been a transitional year for Coloplast, and I now look forward to 2025/26 and the execution of our new 2030 strategy, Impact4,” says interim CEO Lars Rasmussen.

Conference call

Coloplast will host a conference call on Tuesday, 4 November 2025 at 11.00 CEST. The call is expected to last about one hour.

To actively participate in the Q&A session please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link here to receive an e-mail with dial-in details: Register here

Access the conference call webcast directly here: Coloplast - FY 2024/25 conference call

1. Before special items expenses of DKK -227 million in Q4 2024/25 and DKK -469 million in FY 2024/25. 2. Before special items income of DKK 104 million in Q4 2023/24 and DKK 34 million in FY 2023/24. 3. Adjusted for the impact from the Kerecis IP transfer. 4. FCF adjustments: FY 2024/25 adjusted for the Skin Care divestment. FY 2023/24 adjusted for the extraordinary tax payment related to the transfer of Atos Medical’s Intellectual Property (net impact of DKK 2.5 billion 5. Before special items expenses of around DKK 50 million in FY 2025/26. 6. After tax, before special items.

For further information, please contact



Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Kristine Husted Munk

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2981

Email: dksdk@coloplast.com

Press and media

Peter Mønster

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.



The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister’s problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world’s first adhesive ostomy bag.

Based on Elise’s idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want.

A simple solution that makes a difference.

Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology.

