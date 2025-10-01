SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coloplast A/S - Financial Calendar 2025-26

October 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

Please see enclosed pdf.

For more information and calendar invitations for upcoming events, please visit: https://www.coloplast.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/

Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800

 

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2981
Email: dksdk@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast was founded on passion, ambition, and commitment. We were born from a nurse’s wish to help her sister and the skills of an engineer. Guided by empathy, our mission is to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Over decades, we have helped millions of people to live a more independent life and we continue to do so through innovative products and services. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Wound and Tissue Repair and Interventional Urology.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2025-09.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachment


Earnings Events
