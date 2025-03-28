Collegium to Present Real-World Data at PainConnect 2025, the American Academy of Pain Medicine’s Annual Meeting

STOUGHTON, Mass., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced it will present four posters highlighting real-world patient data from its differentiated pain portfolio at PainConnect 2025, the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM)’s Annual Meeting, being held in Austin, TX, from April 3-6, 2025. Among these, the poster titled “Route of Administration and Other Clinical Outcomes Among Exposures to Buprenorphine Pain Medications and Schedule II Opioids” has been selected as one of the top abstracts. This distinction includes recognition in AAPM’s Pain Medicine Journal, where the abstract will also be published.

“We are excited to present four posters with important real-world data from our differentiated pain portfolio at PainConnect 2025 and are grateful to AAPM for selecting our poster at its meeting as a top abstract. We expect these collective data to offer meaningful information for healthcare professionals who treat people with pain,” said Thomas Smith, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “As the leader in responsible pain management, we also look forward to highlighting important aspects of our medicines as part of our unwavering commitment to the highest ethical standards.”

The following posters will be presented to attendees on Friday, April 4 at the times listed below.

Poster Title: Opioid Abuse Deterrent Formulations: Evaluation of Nonmedical Use of Other Prescription Opioid Substances and Routes of Administration in Adults Evaluated for Substance Use Treatment with the Addiction Severity Index-Multimedia Version (ASI-MV®) Authors: Jody L. Green, Ph.D.; Taryn Dailey-Govoni, MPH; Suzanne K. Vosburg, Ph.D. Presentation Date and Time: Friday, April 4 from 11:00 – 11:05 a.m. CT Poster Title: Evaluating the Abuse Profile of Opioid Pain Medications by Their Controlled Substance Act Designated Schedule: A Systematic Review of Real-World Evidence Authors: Jody L. Green, Ph.D.; Taryn Dailey-Govoni, MPH; Suzanne K. Vosburg, Ph.D. Presentation Date and Time: Friday, April 4 from 11:05 – 11:10 a.m. CT Poster Title: Route of Administration and Other Clinical Outcomes Among Exposures to Buprenorphine Pain Medications and Schedule II Opioids Authors: Jody L. Green, Ph.D.; Taryn Dailey-Govoni, MPH; Kaitlin Hartlage, MPH; Suzanne K. Vosburg, Ph.D. Presentation Date and Time: Friday, April 4 from 11:10 – 11:15 a.m. CT Poster Title: Clinical Outcomes Translated to Healthcare Costs: Comparison of Buprenorphine Pain Medications with Schedule II Extended-Release Opioids Authors: Jody L. Green, Ph.D.; Taryn Dailey-Govoni, MPH; Kaitlin Hartlage, MPH; Suzanne K. Vosburg, Ph.D. Presentation Date and Time: Friday, April 4 from 11:15 – 11:20 a.m. CT



BELBUCA® (buprenorphine buccal film) CIII is:

A strong prescription pain medicine that contains an opioid (narcotic) that is used to manage pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term treatment with an opioid, when other pain treatments such as non-opioid pain medicines or immediate-release opioid medicines do not treat your pain well enough or you cannot tolerate them.

A long-acting opioid pain medicine that can put you at risk for overdose and death. Even if you take your dose correctly as prescribed, you are at risk for opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse that can lead to death.

Not for use to treat pain that is not around-the-clock.



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION about BELBUCA®

WARNING: ADDICTION, ABUSE, AND MISUSE; RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY (REMS); LIFE-THREATENING RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION; ACCIDENTAL EXPOSURE; NEONATAL OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME; and RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH BENZODIAZEPINES AND OTHER CNS DEPRESSANTS Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse BELBUCA exposes patients and other users to the risks of opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse, which can lead to overdose and death. Assess each patient’s risk prior to prescribing BELBUCA, and monitor regularly for these behaviors and conditions. Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)

To ensure that the benefits of opioid analgesics outweigh the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse, the FDA has required a REMS for these products. Under the requirements of the REMS, drug companies with approved opioid analgesic products must make REMS-compliant education programs available to healthcare providers. Healthcare providers are strongly encouraged to

complete a REMS-compliant education program,

counsel patients and/or their caregivers, with every prescription, on safe use, serious risks, storage, and disposal of these products,

emphasize to patients and their caregivers the importance of reading the Medication Guide every time it is provided by their pharmacist, and

consider other tools to improve patient, household, and community safety. Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression

Serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression may occur with use of BELBUCA. Monitor for respiratory depression, especially during initiation of BELBUCA or following a dose increase. Misuse or abuse of BELBUCA by chewing, swallowing, snorting, or injecting buprenorphine extracted from the buccal film will result in the uncontrolled delivery of buprenorphine and poses a significant risk of overdose and death. Accidental Exposure

Accidental exposure to even one dose of BELBUCA, especially in children, can result in a fatal overdose of buprenorphine. Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Prolonged use of BELBUCA during pregnancy can result in neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, which may be life-threatening if not recognized and treated. If prolonged opioid use is required in a pregnant woman, advise the patient of the risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and ensure that appropriate treatment will be available. Risks from Concomitant Use with Benzodiazepines Or Other CNS Depressants

Concomitant use of opioids with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system (CNS) depressants, including alcohol, may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death. Reserve concomitant prescribing for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate; limit dosages and durations to the minimum required; and follow patients for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.



Important information about BELBUCA:

Get emergency help or call 911 right away if you take too much BELBUCA (overdose). When you first start taking BELBUCA, when your dose is changed, or if you take too much (overdose), serious or life-threatening breathing problems that can lead to death may occur. Talk to your healthcare provider about naloxone, a medicine for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose.

you first start taking BELBUCA, when your dose is changed, or if you take too much (overdose), serious or life-threatening breathing problems that can lead to death may occur. Talk to your healthcare provider about naloxone, a medicine for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose. Taking BELBUCA with other opioid medicines, benzodiazepines, alcohol, or other central nervous system depressants (including street drugs) can cause severe drowsiness, decreased awareness, breathing problems, coma, and death.

Never give anyone else your BELBUCA. They could die from taking it. Selling or giving away BELBUCA is against the law.

Store BELBUCA securely, out of sight and reach of children, and in a location not accessible by others, including visitors to the home.

Do not use BELBUCA if you have:

severe asthma, trouble breathing, or other lung problems.

a bowel blockage or have narrowing of the stomach or intestines.

Before taking BELBUCA, tell your healthcare provider if you have a history of:

head injury, seizures

heart rhythm problems (long QT syndrome)

liver, kidney, thyroid problems

tooth problems, including a history of cavities

pancreas or gallbladder problems

problems urinating

abuse of street or prescription drugs, alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, or mental health problems



Tell your healthcare provider if you are:

pregnant or planning to become pregnant. Prolonged use of BELBUCA during pregnancy can cause withdrawal symptoms in your newborn baby that could be life-threatening if not recognized and treated.

Prolonged use of BELBUCA during pregnancy can cause withdrawal symptoms in your newborn baby that could be life-threatening if not recognized and treated. breastfeeding. Not recommended during treatment with BELBUCA. It may harm your baby.

Not recommended during treatment with BELBUCA. It may harm your baby. living in a household where there are small children or someone who has abused street or prescription drugs.

taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements. Taking BELBUCA with certain other medicines can cause serious side effects and could lead to death.

When taking BELBUCA:

Do not change your dose. Apply BELBUCA exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. Use the lowest effective dose possible for the shortest time needed.

See the detailed Instructions for Use for information about how to apply BELBUCA.

Do not apply BELBUCA if the package seal is broken or the film is cut, damaged, or changed in any way.

After the film has adhered to your cheek, avoid eating or drinking until the film has completely dissolved, usually within 30 minutes.

After BELBUCA is completely dissolved, rinse your mouth with water and swallow. Wait for at least one hour before brushing teeth.

Report any problems with your teeth immediately to your healthcare provider and schedule an appointment with a dentist. Tell your dentist that you have started taking BELBUCA.

Avoid touching or moving the buccal film with your tongue or fingers.

Do not chew, swallow, snort or inject BELBUCA. This will result in uncontrolled delivery of buprenorphine and may cause you to overdose and die.

Call your healthcare provider if the dose you are using does not control your pain.

Do not stop using BELBUCA without talking to your healthcare provider.

Dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused BELBUCA by removing the BELBUCA film from the foil packaging,and promptly flushing down the toilet (if a drug takeback option is not readily available). Visit www.fda.gov/drugdisposal



While using BELBUCA DO NOT:

Drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how BELBUCA affects you. BELBUCA can make you sleepy, dizzy, or lightheaded.

Drink alcohol or use prescription or over-the-counter medicines containing alcohol. Using products containing alcohol during treatment with BELBUCA may cause you to overdose and die.

The possible side effects of BELBUCA are:

nausea, constipation, headache, vomiting, dizziness, and sleepiness. Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these symptoms and they are severe.



Get emergency medical help or call 911 right away if you have:

trouble breathing, shortness of breath, fast heartbeat, chest pain, swelling of your face, tongue or throat, extreme drowsiness, light-headedness when changing positions, feeling faint, agitation, high body temperature, trouble walking, stiff muscles, or mental changes such as confusion.



These are not all the possible side effects of BELBUCA. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. For more information go to dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning on Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse, and other serious risks, and Medication Guide or speak to your healthcare provider if you have questions about BELBUCA.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Xtampza® ER (oxycodone) is:

A strong prescription pain medicine that contains an opioid (narcotic) that is used to manage pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term treatment with an opioid when other pain treatments, such as non-opioid pain medicines or immediate-release opioid medicines, do not treat your pain well enough or you cannot tolerate them.

A long-acting (extended-release) opioid pain medicine that can put you at risk for overdose and death. Even if you take your dose correctly as prescribed by your healthcare provider, you are at risk for opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse that can lead to death.

Not for use to treat pain that is not around-the-clock.



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT XTAMPZA ER

WARNING: ADDICTION, ABUSE, AND MISUSE; RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY (REMS); LIFE-THREATENING RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION; ACCIDENTAL INGESTION; NEONATAL OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME; CYTOCHROME P450 3A4 INTERACTION; and RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH BENZODIAZEPINES OR OTHER CNS DEPRESSANTS Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse

Xtampza ER exposes patients and other users to the risks of opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse, which can lead to overdose and death. Assess each patient’s risk prior to prescribing Xtampza ER and monitor all patients regularly for the development of these behaviors or conditions. Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)

To ensure that the benefits of opioid analgesics outweigh the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has required a REMS for these products. Under the requirements of the REMS, drug companies with approved opioid analgesic products must make REMS-compliant education programs available to healthcare providers. Healthcare providers are strongly encouraged to

complete a REMS-compliant education program,

counsel patients and/or their caregivers, with every prescription, on safe use, serious risks, storage, and disposal of these products,

emphasize to patients and their caregivers the importance of reading the Medication Guide every time it is provided by their pharmacist, and

consider other tools to improve patient, household, and community safety. Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression

Serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression may occur with use of Xtampza ER. Monitor for respiratory depression, especially during initiation of Xtampza ER or following a dose increase. Accidental Ingestion

Accidental ingestion of even one dose of Xtampza ER, especially by children, can result in a fatal overdose of oxycodone. Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Prolonged use of Xtampza ER during pregnancy can result in neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, which may be life-threatening if not recognized and treated, and requires management according to protocols developed by neonatology experts. If opioid use is required for a prolonged period in a pregnant woman, advise the patient of the risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and ensure that appropriate treatment will be available. Cytochrome P450 3A4 Interaction

The concomitant use of Xtampza ER with all cytochrome P450 3A4 inhibitors may result in an increase in oxycodone plasma concentrations, which could increase or prolong adverse drug effects and may cause potentially fatal respiratory depression. In addition, discontinuation of a concomitantly used cytochrome P450 3A4 inducer may result in an increase in oxycodone plasma concentration. Monitor patients receiving Xtampza ER and any CYP3A4 inhibitor or inducer. Risks From Concomitant Use With Benzodiazepines or Other CNS Depressants

Concomitant use of opioids with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system (CNS) depressants, including alcohol, may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death.

Reserve concomitant prescribing of Xtampza ER and benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Limit dosages and durations to the minimum required. Follow patients for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation.

Important information about Xtampza ER:

Get emergency help or call 911 right away if you take too much Xtampza ER (overdose). When you first start taking Xtampza ER, when your dose is changed, or if you take too much (overdose), serious life-threatening breathing problems that can lead to death may occur. Talk to your healthcare provider about naloxone, a medicine for the emergency treatment of an overdose.

When you first start taking Xtampza ER, when your dose is changed, or if you take too much (overdose), serious life-threatening breathing problems that can lead to death may occur. Talk to your healthcare provider about naloxone, a medicine for the emergency treatment of an overdose. Taking Xtampza ER with other opioid medicines, benzodiazepines, alcohol, or other central nervous system depressants (including street drugs) can cause severe drowsiness, decreased awareness, breathing problems, coma, and death.

Never give anyone else your Xtampza ER. They could die from taking it. Selling or giving away Xtampza ER is against the law.

Store Xtampza ER securely, out of sight and reach of children, and in a location not accessible by others, including visitors to the home.

Do not take Xtampza ER if you have:

severe asthma, trouble breathing, or other lung problems.

a bowel blockage, or have narrowing of the stomach or intestines.

Before taking Xtampza ER, tell your healthcare provider if you have a history of:

head injury, seizures

liver, kidney, thyroid problems

problems urinating

pancreas or gallbladder problems

abuse of street or prescription drugs, alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, or mental health problems



Tell your healthcare provider if you are:

pregnant or planning to become pregnant . Prolonged use of Xtampza ER during pregnancy can cause withdrawal symptoms in your newborn baby that could be life-threatening if not recognized and treated.

. Prolonged use of Xtampza ER during pregnancy can cause withdrawal symptoms in your newborn baby that could be life-threatening if not recognized and treated. breastfeeding. Not recommended during treatment with Xtampza ER. It may harm your baby.

Not recommended during treatment with Xtampza ER. It may harm your baby. living in a household where there are small children or someone who has abused street or prescription drugs.

taking prescription or over-the counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements. Taking Xtampza ER with certain other medicines can cause serious side effects that could lead to death.

When taking Xtampza ER:

Do not change your dose. Take Xtampza ER exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. Use the lowest dose possible for the shortest time needed.

Take your prescribed dose every 12 hours, at the same time every day. Do not take more than your prescribed dose. If you miss a dose, take your next dose at your usual time.

If you cannot swallow Xtampza ER capsules, see the detailed Instructions for Use in the Medication Guide.

Always take Xtampza ER capsules with approximately the same amount of food to ensure enough medicine is absorbed.

Swallow Xtampza ER whole. Do not snort or inject Xtampza ER because this may cause you to overdose and die.

The contents of the Xtampza ER capsules may be sprinkled on soft food, sprinkled into a cup and then put directly into the mouth, or given through a nasogastric or gastrostomy tube.

Call your healthcare provider if the dose you are taking does not control your pain.

Do not stop taking Xtampza ER without talking to your healthcare provider.

Dispose of expired, unwanted or unused Xtampza ER by promptly flushing down the toilet, if a drug take-back option is not readily available. Visit www.fda.gov/drugdisposal



While taking Xtampza ER, DO NOT:

Drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how Xtampza ER affects you. Xtampza ER can make you sleepy, dizzy, or light-headed.

Drink alcohol or use prescription or over-the-counter medicines that contain alcohol. Using products containing alcohol during treatment with Xtampza ER may cause you to overdose and die.

The possible side effects of Xtampza ER are:

constipation, nausea, sleepiness, vomiting, tiredness, headache, dizziness, and abdominal pain. Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these symptoms and they are severe.



Get emergency medical help or call 911 right away if you have:

trouble breathing, shortness of breath, fast heartbeat, chest pain, swelling of your face, tongue, or throat, extreme drowsiness, light-headedness when changing positions, feeling faint, agitation, high body temperature, trouble walking, stiff muscles, or mental changes such as confusion.



These are not all the possible side effects of Xtampza ER. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. For more information, go to dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

See full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning on Addiction, Abuse and Misuse and other serious risks, and the Medication Guide accompanying this piece or at XtampzaER.com/PI. Speak to your healthcare provider if you have questions about Xtampza ER.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “forecasts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements related to future market opportunities for our products and our assumptions related thereto, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company’s current expectations, including risks relating to, among others: unknown liabilities; risks related to future opportunities and plans for our products, including uncertainty of the expected financial performance of such products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition of Ironshore; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to maintain regulatory approval of our products, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of our products; the size of the markets for our products, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement or other litigation that may be brought by or against us; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contacts:

Ian Karp

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Danielle Jesse

Director, Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Cheryl Wheeler

Head of Corporate Communications

communications@collegiumpharma.com