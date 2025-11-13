Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 12, 2025

STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. GMT

London, UK

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET

New York, NY

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

Evercore Healthcare Conference

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Coral Gables, FL

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by Jornay PM®, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

