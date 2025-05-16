Colbeck Capital Supports World NF Awareness Day and the Children’s Tumor Foundation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colbeck Capital Management, a leading middle-market private credit firm focused on strategic lending, today announced its continued support of the Children’s Tumor Foundation (“CTF” or the “Foundation”) in recognition of World NF Awareness Day which brings global attention to neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis (collectively known as NF), a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

World NF Awareness Day takes place annually on May 17 during NF Awareness Month, a dedicated time to elevate the inspirational and remarkable stories of those living with NF, and the critical need for research to better their lives. Through dedicated events and partner initiatives around the world, the Foundation is able to raise awareness and support to help change perceptions of the condition and strive for a cure. Support from Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital are part of a matching opportunity designed to increase donations and inspire others to help drive research, expand knowledge, and advance care for the NF community.

Founded in 1978, the Children's Tumor Foundation is the drug discovery engine for NF. CTF brings treatments to patients faster by connecting doctors, scientists, pharmaceutical partners, and affected families with a mission to end NF. Through a patient-first, collaborative approach, CTF accelerates drug development and delivers life-changing therapies to individuals living with neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis. To learn more about the foundation, please click here.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck originates senior secured loans to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman and currently manages $3+ billion of invested and committed capital. Colbeck’s principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

