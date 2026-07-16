Colait Announces New Research on Multiple Myeloma Access and Treatment Decision-Making

New York, July 16, 2026 — New qualitative research among consultant hematologists across the United Kingdom (UK) has revealed that access to advanced therapies for multiple myeloma (MM) remains heavily influenced by funding policies, institutional capacity, and logistical barriers, often limiting treatment options despite strong clinical evidence supporting newer therapies.

A central finding of the research was that treatment selection within the National Health Service (NHS) is largely governed by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance and reimbursement criteria, leaving limited flexibility for clinicians to individualize care within these funding pathways. Respondents consistently reported that access to novel therapies varies significantly across centers, with clinical trials frequently serving as the primary route to innovative treatment for patients who would otherwise be ineligible under standard NHS care.

Importantly, several developments since the study was conducted have independently validated key observations from the survey. NICE has expanded access to multiple bispecific antibody therapies and broadened eligibility criteria in response to advocacy from clinicians and patient groups. This reinforces the study's finding that reimbursement decisions remain one of the most significant determinants of patient access to innovative care and shows further that education and advocacy can expand access to advanced effective therapies.

Despite challenges, participating clinicians expressed optimism about the future of MM treatment for their patients.

About the Study

The qualitative study was funded by Colait as part of its commitment to capturing and amplifying real-world clinical expert opinion in rapidly evolving therapeutic areas. The study was conducted among consultant hematologists at tertiary and academic centers across the UK. “At Colait, we believe many of the most important insights in healthcare come directly from the clinicians caring for patients every day. This research was designed to capture those real-world perspectives at scale and bring greater visibility to practical challenges and opportunities that shape treatment decisions in routine clinical practice," said Colette Balaam, Colait’s CEO.

Full study findings, including detailed thematic analysis and additional quantitative insights, will be presented at a major international hematology meeting later this year.

About Colait

Colait is dedicated to amplifying the voices that shape healthcare. Colait's agentic AI platform embeds validated agents directly into the workflows of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech organizations, enabling teams to gather, synthesize, and understand perspectives from clinicians, patients, and key stakeholders at scale. Serving as an execution layer for qualitative insight generation and knowledge development, Colait transforms real-world experiences into actionable understanding that helps advance knowledge, support innovation, and contribute to better outcomes for patients worldwide.

For inquiries, please contact:

colette.balaam@colait.com

135 Madison Ave, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10016

https://colait.com/