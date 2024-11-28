SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coherus Management to Participate in the 2024 Citi Global Healthcare Conference

November 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that senior management will participate in the 2024 Citi Global Healthcare Conference, with Dr. Theresa LaVallee, Chief Development Officer, sitting on the Novel Mechanisms in Oncology Panel on December 3, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The panel discussion will be accessible via webcast through a link on the Investor Events and Presentations section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Coherus Contact Information:
For Investors:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
IR@coherus.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac