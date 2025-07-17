Cognito Therapeutics to Present Five Abstracts at AAIC 2025 Highlighting Spectris™ Treatment in Alzheimer’s Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AAIC2025--Cognito Therapeutics, a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering non-invasive neuroprotection therapies against neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that five abstracts featuring its lead investigational device, Spectris™, have been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025, taking place July 27–31 in Toronto, Canada.

The presentations will showcase clinical, neurophysiological, and biomarker data supporting Spectris™, an at-home device designed to deliver personalized, sensory-driven gamma stimulation to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Among the highlights is an oral presentation selected by the International Society to Advance Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment (ISTAART):

Preservation of Neurophysiological Signals and White Matter with 40Hz Sensory Stimulation in Alzheimer’s Disease

Session: ISTAART Oral Session

Presenter: Chandran Seshagiri, PhD

Date/Time: Saturday, July 26, 2025, 10:15–11:15 AM

In addition, Cognito will present five poster sessions:

Sensory-evoked gamma oscillation reduces white matter loss and preserves myelin in Alzheimer’s disease: neuroimaging and proteomics findings

Presenter: Mihaly Hajos, PhD

Date/Time: Sunday, July 27, 7:30 AM - 4:15 PM

Spectris non-invasive neuromodulation in Alzheimer's disease

Presenter: Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc

Date/Time: Monday, July 28, 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM

Exploration of an instrument measuring outcomes most important to patients through analysis of OVERTURE data

Presenter: Lily Lee, PhD

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM

Spectris™ combined audiovisual sensory stimulation elicits stronger EEG brain response than auditory or visual stimulation alone

Presenter: Chandran Seshagiri, PhD

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 30, 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM

Spectris™ treatment is associated with significant time saved in the OVERTURE feasibility and open-label extension (OLE) study

Presenter: Lily Lee, PhD

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 30, 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM

“These presentations underscore the broad neuroprotective potential of Spectris, from preserving white matter and functional connectivity to measuring real-world benefits that matter to patients,” said Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, Chief Medical Officer of Cognito Therapeutics. “We look forward to sharing these latest insights with the global neuroscience community at AAIC.”

Spectris™ is currently being evaluated in the ongoing HOPE pivotal clinical trial (NCT05637801) for Alzheimer’s disease. It is an investigational device and has not yet received regulatory approval for commercial use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other health authority.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage medical device company pioneering neuroprotective therapies to address the unmet needs of patients living with CNS disorders. Its lead product, Spectris™ AD, is an at-home therapeutic device that uses non-invasive, sensory-driven neurostimulation to evoke gamma frequency brain activity. The company’s feasibility studies have shown the potential for Spectris AD to preserve cognition, daily function, and slow brain atrophy in patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate AD. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

