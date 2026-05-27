Cogent Biosciences Announces Participation in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 11:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors & Media page of Cogent’s website at investors.cogentbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Cogent also announced today that, on May 26, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Cogent’s Board of Directors, made up entirely of independent directors, approved the grants of “inducement” equity awards to six new employees under the company’s 2020 Inducement Plan with a grant date of May 26, 2026. The awards were approved in accordance with Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of the corporate governance rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The employees received, in the aggregate, (i) nonqualified options to purchase 25,500 shares of Cogent common stock and (ii) 18,700 restricted stock units (RSUs). Each option has a 10-year term, an exercise price equal to the closing price of Cogent’s common stock on the grant date, and a 4-year vesting schedule with 25% vesting on the 1-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months, provided such employee remains employed through each such vesting date. The RSUs vest annually in equal installments over 4 years from the grant date, provided such employee remains employed through each such vesting date.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving Systemic Mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα, KRAS and JAK2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X.

Contact:

Christi Waarich

Senior Director, Investor Relations

christi.waarich@cogentbio.com

617-830-1653