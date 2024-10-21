Cofactor Genomics receives Medicare coverage for OncoPrism®, a machine learning-based RNA oncology test predicting immunotherapy response

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cancer--Cofactor Genomics, Inc., a clinical-stage company bridging the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA, announced today that Medicare contractor Palmetto GBA has granted national coverage for OncoPrism. OncoPrism is a solid tumor predictive diagnostic test that evaluates a patient’s tumor immune profile against Cofactor’s high-dimensional RNA-based Health Expression Models (HEMs) to predict a patient’s response to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) immunotherapy.





The Medicare coverage decision is for recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (RM-HNSCC) patients being considered for ICI immunotherapy treatment as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy. “This is a win for all those working tirelessly to bridge the precision medicine gap in immunotherapy. Most importantly, this is a win for cancer patients. More accurate prediction of response results in more informed treatment prioritization and better patient outcomes,” said Jarret Glasscock, Cofactor Genomics CEO.

RM-HNSCC is one of eleven solid tumor cancers being studied in a multicenter national clinical trial, PREDAPT (clinical trials gov ID:NCT04510129), to evaluate OncoPrism’s ability to predict patient response to ICI.

About Cofactor:

Cofactor Genomics is a clinical-stage diagnostics company bridging the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA to solve the biggest problems in healthcare. Unlocking RNA’s use as a transformational barometer of health is accomplished through Cofactor’s PRISM database of patented Health Expression Models (HEMs). HEMs are a departure from common and often uninformative gene mutation panel tests. HEMs represent the latest advancements in machine learning and RNA that transform billions of biological RNA data points to Cofactor’s high-dimensional RNA models of biology, disease, and therapy response.

Cofactor’s pioneering work in RNA modeling has been published in The Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and recognized by Nature Scientific Reports as breakthrough work in cancer. Cofactor is supported and partnered with 38 healthcare systems, representing 20% of US healthcare. Cofactor’s OncoPrism is CAP/CLIA-validated and Medicare-approved. Learn more from www.cofactorgenomics.com and LinkedIn.

