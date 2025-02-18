SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Codexis to Participate in TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 18, 2025 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced the Company will attend the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, being held March 3-5, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Carrie McKim
(336) 608-9706
ir@codexis.com

Media Contact
Lauren Musto
(650) 421-8205
media@codexis.com

Codexis, Inc.
