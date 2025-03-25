Codexis Announces First Revenue-Generating Contract for ECO Synthesis™ Manufacturing Services

Represents first project to enter the ECO Synthesis™ Innovation Lab

Core enzymes for ECO Synthesis™ technology have transitioned from research into development and scale-up as the first step in securing the raw materials supply chain

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced its first revenue-generating contract to manufacture siRNA material in its ECO Synthesis™ Innovation Lab.

Codexis has also successfully completed development of the first generation of its core ECO Synthesis™ enzymes, having met the pre-specified criteria to support scaling to industrial capacity.

“We are excited to sign this first revenue-generating contract for ECO Synthesis™, which builds on our previous success with our dsRNA ligation offering,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Codexis. “I’m also delighted that our research organization has successfully built a suite of enzymes capable of driving the ECO Synthesis™ platform at industrial scale. We look forward to demonstrating process parameters comparable with or better than chemical methods at upcoming scientific meetings.”

