Press Releases

Cocrystal Pharma to Participate in Noble Capital Markets' 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

May 28, 2025 
BOTHELL, Wash., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that management will participate in a fireside chat during the Noble Capital Markets’ 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time). Investors and interested individuals can register for the conference here. Questions from the audience during the live fireside chat will be welcomed.

Registered, qualified investors can request one-on-one meetings with Cocrystal management through the conference registration platform.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available within approximately 48 hours following the event on the Cocrystal website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of noroviruses, influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Contact:
Alliance Advisors IR
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@allianceadvisors.com

