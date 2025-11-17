Coave Therapeutics unveils lead gene therapy program for retinal vascular diseases, powered by first-in-class vector for suprachoroidal delivery

CoTx-101 represents a potential breakthrough for patients with retinal vascular diseases, offering the efficacy and safety of biologics with the unique durability of gene therapy

Suprachoroidal delivery enables an in-office procedure targeting the back of the eye

CoTx-101’s unique vector (coAAV-SCS) has demonstrated unprecedented targeting of cells at the locus of the disease

PARIS, France – 14 November 2025: Coave Therapeutics (“Coave”), a company redefining targeted gene therapy with a best-in-class pipeline powered by ligand-conjugated vectors, today announces the nomination of its lead gene therapy program, CoTx-101, for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases, such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Powered by Coave's first-in-class proprietary suprachoroidal vector (coAAV-SCS), CoTx-101 represents a potential breakthrough treatment for retinal vascular diseases, combining the three essential attributes of durability, efficacy and safety, which current therapies have yet to achieve simultaneously. CoTx-101 aims to deliver durable vision gains via an in-office procedure, offering the highest clinical benefit with the lowest treatment burden.

Coave recently announced that it had presented data at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (EGSCT) Congress 2025 whereby its novel vector demonstrated unprecedented transduction efficacy of RPE and photoreceptors in non-human primate studies as well as evasion from the immune system, enabling safer, more effective treatment and suggesting the potential for second-eye treatment.

Anti-VEGF biologics, the current standard of care for retinal vascular diseases, require repeated injections every 4-12 weeks, often for life. This results in a significant treatment burden, with more than 40% of patients discontinuing treatment after the first year, leading to uncontrolled disease progression and further vision loss. Globally, an estimated 10-20 million adults live with wAMD and 37 million people with DME, with many more living with other retinal vascular diseases.

The Company plans to complete TPP validating non-human primate studies of CoTx-101 in 2026, with the aim to be IND-ready in 2027.

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO of Coave Therapeutics, commented: "The launch of our lead therapeutic suprachoroidal program validates our delivery-first approach to redefining targeted gene therapy. With our first-in-class ligand-conjugated AAVs, we are creating precision vectors that are highly tissue-specific, precisely delivered, and safer, powering targeted gene therapies.

“CoTx-101 aims to bring patients the ultimate treatment for retinal vascular diseases, offering the efficacy and safety of biologics with the unique durability of gene therapy.”

About CoTx-101

CoTx-101 combines a best-in-class in-office delivery procedure with a first-in-class vector to achieve deep retinal penetration, broad tissue coverage, and sustained expression of two clinically validated biologics targeting the angiogenesis pathway.

About Coave Therapeutics

Starting with ophthalmology, Coave Therapeutics is redefining targeted gene therapy by solving its most critical challenge: delivery. The Company is pioneering first-in-class ligand-conjugated AAVs, enabling precision vectors that are highly tissue specific, precisely delivered and safer than traditional approaches.

Through this targeted gene therapy approach, Coave has created the first suprachoroidal vector, which has the potential to transform the treatment of retinal vascular diseases such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Coave is advancing its lead program, CoTx-101, towards clinical development, with the goal of delivering a best-in-class, durable and convenient treatment that frees patients from the burden of frequent injections while providing durable vision gains.

Coave's plug-and-play technology can be applied to any vector or payload, enabling exploration of prevalent indications previously considered unthinkable with traditional gene therapy approaches.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.