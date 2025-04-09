SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coave Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Conferences

April 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

Paris, France, April 9, 2025 – Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a company pioneering the future of genetic medicines, announces that members of its leadership team will be attending the following industry conferences:

  • Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med – April 15-17

Rome, Italy

CEO Rodolphe Clerval will be participating in a panel discussion – Science slam: Ocular Indicationson April 15 at 13:45 CEST

Rodolphe Clerval will also give a Company Presentation on April 15 at 15:00 CEST

  • ARVO (Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) – May 4-8

Salt Lake City, UT, USA

  • BioEquity Europe – May 12-14

Bruges, Belgium

  • ASGCT (American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy) – May 13-17

New Orleans, LA, USA

***

About Coave Therapeutics
Coave Therapeutics is a genetic medicine company pioneering the development of innovative solutions to enhance the precision, safety, efficacy and manufacturability of genetic medicines. With its proprietary ALIGATER™ platform, Coave is at the forefront of addressing challenges in gene therapy delivery to extra-hepatic tissues, creating a robust pipeline targeting CNS, neuromuscular and eye diseases.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit coavetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics
Rodolphe Clerval, CEO
contact@coavetx.com

MEDiSTRAVA
Sylvie Berrebi, Mark Swallow
coavetx@medistrava.com

Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Committee Recommends EU Trials of Sarepta’s Elevidys Continue, Day After Holds
April 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Alzheimer’s disease
EU Rejects Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla, Following Same Path as Rival Leqembi
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie