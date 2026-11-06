Co-Diagnostics to Participate in Three Global Tuberculosis Events in November 2026 as CoSara Advances Toward Anticipated India Launch

Events in Bali and Rio de Janeiro Bring Together Global Health Leaders to Address Tuberculosis Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that the Company will participate in three global tuberculosis ("TB") events in November 2026:

40th Stop TB Partnership Board Meeting and Related Events – November 3-6, 2026, Bali, Indonesia: The Company will attend the Stop TB Partnership's board meeting and related events, co-hosted with the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Tahir Foundation.

4th Annual New Tools Summit – November 16, 2026, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Co-Dx will attend the summit, hosted by the working groups of the Stop TB Partnership. The program will feature sessions on TB treatment, diagnosis and prevention, including a session on the latest pipeline of new diagnostics and a panel of innovating companies.

The Union World Conference on Lung Health – November 17-20, 2026, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Co-Dx will attend this conference, which brings together researchers, practitioners, advocates, policymakers and communities from around the world to share knowledge and accelerate progress in lung health.

Co-Dx's participation comes as CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. ("CoSara"), the Company's joint venture in India, moves toward commercial launch of its CoSara PCR Mycobacterium tuberculosis ("MTB") test. By participating in these events and advancing the test in India, the country with the highest TB burden in the world, Co-Dx is working to expand access to rapid, decentralized molecular TB testing where it is needed most.

*The CoSara PCR Pro® instrument and associated tests are subject to review and authorization by applicable regulatory authorities in the jurisdictions in which regulatory clearance or approval is sought. The CoSara PCR Pro® instrument and associated tests have not been cleared or approved by the US FDA and are not available for sale in the United States.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to participate meaningfully in international tuberculosis forums, including the Stop TB Partnership Board Meeting, the New Tools Summit and The Union World Conference on Lung Health; the timing, substance and outcome of CDSCO's review of the CoSara PCR MTB test and CoSara PCR Pro instrument, including the Company's expectation of clearance in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the anticipated commencement of commercial sales in India before year-end; the Company's and CoSara's go-to-market and commercialization plans and timing in India and other markets in South Asia, including launch preparation, direct sales, distribution, product demonstration and customer outreach activities; and the Company's expectations regarding the Co-Dx PCR platform's role in expanding access to tuberculosis testing. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks that these events or similar engagements may not result in any commercial, regulatory or other benefit to the Company; risks related to the Company's or CoSara's ability to obtain CDSCO clearance on the timeline anticipated, or at all; risks that the CDSCO may request additional information, testing or data, delay its review, or decline to grant clearance; risks related to the Company's or CoSara's ability to commercialize the platform in a strategically important market, including risks that distribution partners may not successfully market, promote, or sell the Company's products; risks associated with international operations, including changing regulatory requirements, economic conditions, reimbursement environments, import/export restrictions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks related to regulatory review by regulatory authorities that would be required to achieve a successful commercial launch; risks that performance observed in clinical studies or laboratory evaluations may not be replicated in broader clinical use or with other sample types; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform and other Co-Dx technologies; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics