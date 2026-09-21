Co-Diagnostics to Participate in Global Health Roundtable on Ebola and Outbreak Innovation

Roundtable discussion, taking place in New York City, will examine the ongoing Ebola outbreak and technologies needed to strengthen future outbreak response.

Co-Dx will join officials from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy and leaders from across the global health research and development community.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that Seth Egan, Chief Commercialization Officer, will participate in the Global Health Technologies Coalition (GHTC) and Adjuvant Capital roundtable discussion on September 22, 2026, in New York, NY.

The roundtable discussion will draw on the ongoing Ebola response to examine the systems, technologies and partnerships needed to move from early warning to effective outbreak response.

The invitation follows Co-Dx's ongoing work to advance diagnostic solutions relevant to the current Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in Africa, underscoring the Company's efforts to support rapid diagnostic response to emerging global health threats. Recently, the Company's joint venture, CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., advanced development of its Bundibugyo virus and pan-Ebola tests for centralized laboratories, and responded to a request from India's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms for third-party evaluation of its Bundibugyo test.

In addition, the Company recently announced a collaboration with ReadyGo Diagnostics Ltd. ("ReadyGo") to evaluate the potential use of ReadyGo's GoCollect® sample-preparation technology with the Co-Dx PCR platform* for blood-based molecular testing at the point of need, initially focused on decentralized Ebola detection and outbreak response. The collaboration builds on Co-Dx's earlier proof-of-concept work using plasma as a sample type and will assess whether the two technologies can operate together as a streamlined workflow to prepare the sample, detect the virus and support outbreak response.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) has not been cleared or authorized by the FDA, is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to participate meaningfully in international public health forums, including the GHTC/Adjuvant Capital roundtable; the Company's or its joint venture's ability to successfully advance development and complete third-party evaluation of its Bundibugyo and pan-Ebola tests; the Company's ability to successfully evaluate the potential use of ReadyGo's GoCollect® sample-preparation technology with the Co-Dx PCR platform for blood-based molecular testing at the point of need, including whether the two technologies can operate together as a streamlined workflow; and the Company's expectations regarding future commercialization of the Co-Dx PCR platform. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks related to the Company's or its joint venture's ability to successfully advance and validate its Bundibugyo virus and pan-Ebola test development activities; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully evaluate the compatibility and potential use of ReadyGo's GoCollect® sample-preparation technology with the Co-Dx PCR platform, including for blood-based molecular testing and decentralized Ebola detection and outbreak response; risks related to the Company's or its joint venture's ability to commercialize the platform in strategically important markets, including risks that distribution partners may not successfully market, promote, or sell the Company's products; risks that the roundtable discussion or similar engagements may not result in any commercial, regulatory or other benefit to the Company; risks associated with international operations, including changing regulatory requirements, economic conditions, reimbursement environments, import/export restrictions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks related to regulatory review by regulatory authorities that would be required to achieve a successful commercial launch; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform and other Co-Dx technologies; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics