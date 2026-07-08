Co-Diagnostics Invited to Participate in NPOC Tuberculosis Diagnostics Workshop in Bangkok, Thailand

Invited by the Stop TB Partnership and the Global Fund to participate as a manufacturer partner

Workshop brings together national TB programs, researchers, donors, and technical agencies from 21 countries to advance implementation of WHO-recommended near-point-of-care diagnostics

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it has been invited to participate as a manufacturer partner in the United Nations Office for Project Services' (UNOPS) Global Implementation Workshop on Near Point of Care (NPOC) TB Diagnostics in Bangkok, Thailand, July 8-10, 2026.

The workshop is intended to bring together national tuberculosis ("MTB" or "TB") programs, national reference laboratories, implementers, researchers, donors, and technical agencies to share early implementation experience with NPOC platforms, to translate the new WHO guidelines on NPOC diagnostics (including tongue swabs and sputum pooling) into national policy and operational plans, and to support countries preparing the NPOC components of their Global Fund GC8 funding requests.

UNOPS is an agency of the United Nations that provides infrastructure, procurement and project management services to support and implement humanitarian and development projects. The Company was invited to participate in the Workshop by the Stop TB Partnership and by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to give delegates and stakeholders from 21 countries and more than 50 different organizations hands-on experience with the Co-Dx™ PCR platform* and Co-Dx PCR MTB test, and to facilitate discussion with the Co-Dx team in attendance.

Recent guidance from the World Health Organization has underscored the importance of expanding near-point-of-care molecular diagnostics for tuberculosis, including the use of easy-to-collect tongue swabs for patients who cannot produce sputum samples. The Co-Dx PCR platform is designed to integrate sample preparation, amplification, and detection in a single workflow suited for decentralized testing environments that is consistent with these updated recommendations for global TB diagnostics.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) opportunities for discussion with delegates and stakeholders from 21 countries and over 50 different organizations; and (ii) the Co-Dx PCR platform's ability to integrate sample preparation, amplification, and detection in a single workflow suited for decentralized testing environments in a manner which is consistent with updated recommendations for global TB diagnostics. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks associated with international operations, including changing regulatory requirements, economic conditions, reimbursement environments, import/export restrictions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks related to regulatory review by regulatory authorities that would be required to achieve a successful commercial launch; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform and other Co-Dx technology; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics