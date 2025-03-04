Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and CoSara to Host HPV and Cancer Symposium on International HPV Day 2025

The symposium exploring advances in cancer prevention and care is set to take place on March 4, International HPV Awareness Day, in Baroda, India

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the “Company” or “Co-Dx”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that the Company and CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (“CoSara”), the joint venture between Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited (ASE Group) and Co-Dx, will be hosting a symposium to honor International HPV (human papillomavirus) Awareness Day 2025.

Titled “HPV and Cancer: Exploring Advances in Prevention and Care,” the one-day symposium will take place on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in Baroda, India. The program will include speakers from Co-Dx and CoSara, as well as experts in cancer, cancer diagnostics and oncology from across India. International HPV Awareness Day is observed annually on March 4, with the goal of educating the public about HPV, reducing the stigma of the virus, and empowering individuals and society to take action to reduce its harm.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that high-risk HPV subtypes cause roughly 5% of all cancers worldwide. This includes cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer in women, which led to an estimated 350,000 cervical cancer deaths in 2022 according to the WHO. About 94% of these deaths are in low- and middle-income countries (“LMICs”), which the WHO believes can be dramatically reduced by access to diagnostics, vaccinations, and cancer screenings.

The symposium comes as Co-Dx completes the assay development stage for its HPV multiplex test on the Co-Dx PCR point-of-care platform* in preparation for pre-clinical and pre-analytical studies. The test is designed to utilize Co-Dx Co-Primers® technology and the unique architecture of the Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument to identify 8 high-risk HPV subtypes from cervical swab samples, with the goal of providing an affordable, accessible HPV screening tool for patients around the world, especially in LMICs.

“Early diagnosis of illnesses can not only lead to earlier, more effective treatments and trigger patients to begin regular cervical cancer screenings, it can also form a vital component in limiting the spread of viruses like HPV,” commented Dwight Egan CEO of Co-Dx. “We are pleased with the progress we have made on the HPV multiplex test and the preliminary performance data seen so far, and we are honored to participate with our joint venture partner in this symposium to raise awareness of this important health concern.”

CoSara CEO Mohal Sarabhai added “In alignment with the missions of the joint venture partners, CoSara is committed to a world with increased access to high-quality infectious disease diagnostics. We believe that providing a forum for leading experts in fields like HPV and cancer to share knowledge with other researchers, physicians, oncologists and industry leaders advances the cause of disease prevention and global health.”

CoSara’s Saragene® Human Papillomavirus-High Risk real-time PCR test has been cleared by the Indian CDSCO for use as an IVD in clinical laboratories in India to detect and differentiate HPV high-risk genotypes 16 and 18.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., acorporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company’s technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

