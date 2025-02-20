SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 18th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

February 20, 2025 | 
2 min read

Webcast presentation Wednesday, February 26th at 3:20 PM CET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at the 18th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 3:20 PM CET / 9:20 AM EST in Zurich, Switzerland.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand for those registered to attend the event and can be accessed through the conference presenters portal.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

The Company’s second drug candidate, TPI 287, is an abeotaxane which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. Similar to Berubicin, TPI 287 has shown the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 has been well tolerated in over 350 patients to date, including in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, as well as refractory prostate cancer and melanoma, and in tauopathy disease, which can result in dementia.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Texas Events
ACCESS Newswire CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac