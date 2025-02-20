CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 18th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

Webcast presentation Wednesday, February 26th at 3:20 PM CET

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at the 18th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 3:20 PM CET / 9:20 AM EST in Zurich, Switzerland.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand for those registered to attend the event and can be accessed through the conference presenters portal.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

The Company’s second drug candidate, TPI 287, is an abeotaxane which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. Similar to Berubicin, TPI 287 has shown the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 has been well tolerated in over 350 patients to date, including in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, as well as refractory prostate cancer and melanoma, and in tauopathy disease, which can result in dementia.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

