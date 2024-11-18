CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the 29th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO 2024)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that its abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the 29th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology being held November 21-24, 2024 in Houston, TX.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title:Update on a Potentially Pivotal Trial CNS-201: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Berubicin Vs. Lomustine After First-Line Therapy for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

Presenter: Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Program Code: CTNI-68

Category: Poster and Networking Session

Date and Time: Friday , November 22, 2024 from 7:30 - 9:30 PM CT

Location: Hall B3, George R Brown Convention Center

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

