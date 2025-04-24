CN Bio and Pharmaron Establish Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Develop OOC Technologies on a Global R&D Platform

Partnership to validate and promote the application of CN Bio’s PhysioMimix technology, with future opportunities for novel application and assay development

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CN Bio, a leading provider of Organ-on-a-chip systems and solutions that accelerate drug discovery and development workflows, today announced the establishment of a strategic partnership with Pharmaron, a premier R&D service provider for the life sciences industry. Under the agreement, Pharmaron will validate CN Bio’s PhysioMimix® technology across existing applications and collaborate on integrating OOC technologies into its R&D platform. The partnership will also explore the development of new applications to address unmet needs in drug discovery and development.

The initial phase of the collaboration will focus on validating CN Bio’s PhysioMimix technology for current applications in disease modelling, toxicity testing and absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) studies. Following successful validation, the companies will work together to adopt the platform in priority R&D areas and co-develop novel applications to expand the capabilities of OOC technologies.

Pharmaron is a global drug R&D service platform, providing end-to-end services across drug discovery, preclinical, and clinical development. Through the partnership, CN Bio will install PhysioMimix instruments at Pharmaron’s facilities across the globe, enabling the joint development of cutting-edge OOC solutions tailored to evolving R&D challenges.

Dr Paul Brooks, CEO, CN Bio, said: “Pharmaron is a global, premier and trusted service provider for the life sciences industry. As such, Pharmaron were the ideal partner for CN Bio as we look to accelerate the growth of our OOC solutions portfolio in new and existing application areas. By working closely together and leveraging the industry-leading expertise of each company, we can share resources that enable us to progress new, innovative solutions from concept to global market deployment more effectively than ever before.

Dr Tomasz Kostrzewski, CSO, CN Bio, commented: “The developments this partnership will enable are especially important given the recent FDA announcement, outlining their plan to phase out animal testing requirement for monoclonal antibodies and other drugs with more human-relevant models. Our platform is best placed to serve current market gaps including testing for immune-mediated organ damage. Together we can expedite this key development in line with global momentum for more ethical advancements that reduce costs and improve human health.”

Dr Hua Yang, CSO, Pharmaron, added: “We are committed to continuous innovation that enhances the quality of our services and accelerates drug discovery and development. Organ-on-a-chip technology holds significant potential to advance translational science by improving our understanding of drugability at the preclinical stage. We are pleased to collaborate with CN Bio to explore how this technology can add meaningful value to our partners’ development programs.”

