Clover Health to Participate in Upcoming 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote-First Company -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Toy, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation and Q&A session will be accessible from Clover Health’s investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/.

About Clover Health:
Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, we aim to extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence, as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

Press Contact:
Andrew Still-Baxter
press@cloverhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Schmidt
investors@cloverhealth.com

