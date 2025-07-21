Cloudbreak Pharma Inc. Announces Positive Phase 2 Results for CBT-004 in Patients with Vascularized Pinguecula

Novel preservative-free CBT-004 eye drop formulation demonstrates statistically significant improvements in conjunctival hyperemia and patient-reported symptoms with excellent safety profile

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#clinicaltrials--Cloudbreak Pharma Inc. a clinical-stage ophthalmology company developing innovative therapies for ocular surface diseases, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CBT-004 ophthalmic solution in patients with vascularized pinguecula and associated conjunctival hyperemia.

Key Phase 2 Results

Primary Endpoint Achieved: Both investigated concentrations of CBT-004 demonstrated statistically significant improvements in conjunctival hyperemia compared to vehicle at Day 28, as assessed by an independent reading center using digital imaging.

Rapid Onset and Sustained Efficacy: Significant improvements were observed as early as Day 7 with the highest investigated concentration CBT-004 , with benefits persisting through the 28-day treatment period.

Significant Symptom Relief: Both CBT-004 concentrations showed statistically significant improvements in five common patient-reported symptoms including burning/stinging, itching, foreign body sensation, eye discomfort, and pain compared to vehicle.

Excellent Safety Profile: No treatment-related adverse events were observed. Most adverse events were mild to moderate. No clinically meaningful changes in visual acuity or intraocular pressure were reported.

Addressing a Significant Unmet Medical Need

Vascularized pinguecula affects millions of Americans and represents a substantial unmet medical need in ophthalmology. This common, benign conjunctival growth can become problematic when it develops abnormal blood vessels and inflammation, which can lead to persistent redness, irritation, pain, and foreign body sensation. Current management options are limited, with many patients relying on off-label corticosteroids or surgical excision, both of which carry significant limitations and potential complications.

Study Design and Results

The multicenter, randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 study enrolled 88 adult patients with vascularized pinguecula and associated conjunctival hyperemia. Participants were randomized to receive one of two concentrations of CBT-004, or vehicle. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in conjunctival hyperemia at Day 28, as measured by an independent reading center using standardized digital imaging protocols.

Expert Commentary

"There is a significant unmet need for patients suffering from symptomatic pinguecula, as current therapies are largely off-label and may carry safety concerns with long-term use," said Dr. John Hovanesian, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology and recognized key opinion leader in anterior segment disease. "The results from this trial are exciting, as they demonstrate that a targeted, non- steroidal therapy can meaningfully improve both the clinical signs and symptoms that impact patients' quality of life."

"As a principal investigator in this study, I was impressed by the consistency and magnitude of improvement in both objective redness and patient-reported discomfort with CBT-004," commented Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, Medical Director at Global Research Management. "The safety profile was excellent, and I believe this therapy could represent a meaningful advance for our patients with vascularized pinguecula."

About CBT-004

CBT-004 is a novel, preservative-free topical ophthalmic solution containing a potent and selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors and platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) receptors. The formulation is specifically designed to reduce abnormal blood vessel growth and inflammation associated with vascularized pinguecula while minimizing potential ocular surface toxicity through its preservative- free composition.

Next Steps and Regulatory Strategy

Based on these positive Phase 2 results, Cloudbreak Pharma Inc. plans to advance CBT-004 into Phase 3 development and initiate discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish the regulatory pathway toward potential approval. The company anticipates providing updates on Phase 3 study design and timing in the coming months.

Market Opportunity

The vascularized pinguecula market represents a significant commercial opportunity with limited therapeutic options. The prevalence of pinguecula increases with age and UV exposure, affecting a substantial portion of the aging population. With no FDA-approved treatments specifically indicated for this condition, CBT-004 has the potential to become a category-defining therapy in this underserved market.

About Cloudbreak Pharma Inc.

Cloudbreak Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for ocular surface diseases with high unmet medical need. The company's pipeline focuses on novel treatments targeting inflammation, vascularization, and other pathological processes affecting the ocular surface. Cloudbreak is committed to improving outcomes for patients with challenging eye conditions through scientifically-driven therapeutic development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of CBT-004, the company's clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty of clinical trial results, regulatory approval processes, competitive developments, and other risks detailed in the company's filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

