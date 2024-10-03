Closes Units for Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc., (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) announced today that the Company has closed a transaction that was previously announced on September 26, 2024 to settle an aggregate total of $2,600,000 of principal plus accrued interest of $130,000 on four deferred convertible notes maturing on Sept 30, 2024 (the “Notes”).



The original terms of the four Notes included settlement of the principal owing with 3,220,147 common shares priced at a weighted average of $0.81. The Company and the holder of the Notes agreed to settle the principal amount with the issuance of 1,934,524 units (the “Units”) priced at $1.344 per unit. Each Unit is composed of one (1) pre-paid warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company and one (1) share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at $1.68 per common share, on September 30, 2029, which is five (5) years after the closing date of the settlement of the Notes. The accrued interest on the Notes, totaling $130,000 up to September 30, 2024, was settled with an additional issuance of 96,726 Units.

The Units for debt settlement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) approval. The holder of the Notes is an arms-length party to the Company. The Units were issued subject to prospectus exemptions available pursuant to Canadian securities law.

The Units for debt transaction was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and did not require a formal valuation nor minority shareholder approval pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a late-stage clinical trial company focused preventing acute kidney injury. The company is developing a platform of new drugs to prevent inflammation injury in the kidneys, lungs and liver via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP1) pathway and are relevant for many common injuries and diseases where organ inflammation is an unmet problem.

For information about Arch Biopartners’ science and drug platform, please visit www.archbiopartners.com/our-science

For investor information and other public documents the company has also filed on SEDAR+, please visit www.archbiopartners.com/investor-hub

The Company has 64,650,633 common shares outstanding.

Please send a message and subscribe for email alerts at the company website using the link here www.archbiopartners.com/contact-us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding expectations of our future performance, liquidity and capital resources, as well as the ongoing clinical development of our drug candidates targeting the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, including the outcome of our clinical trials relating to LSALT peptide (Metablok) or cilastatin, the successful commercialization and marketing of our drug candidates, whether we will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe and other countries, our ability to raise capital to fund our business plans, the efficacy of our drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by our competitors, our ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and our ability to protect, our intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in our most recent annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties”. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including our most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at www.sedar.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Richard Muruve Chief Executive Officer Arch Biopartners Inc 1 647 428 7031