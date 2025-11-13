Cliniphai and Nested Knowledge Announce Partnership at ISPOR Europe 2025 to Accelerate Global Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Dossier Localization with AI

GLASGOW, Scotland (November 13, 2025) — Cliniphai, an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences, announced a strategic partnership with Nested Knowledge, a leader in evidence review technology, today to streamline and accelerate the preparation and submission of localized Health Technology Assessment (HTA) dossiers globally. The partnership was formalized during the ISPOR Europe 2025 conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow this week.

This collaboration will combine Cliniphai's localization platform, Athena, and its strategic partner Gibson Research Consultancy (GRC), a global leader in linguistic validation and user-centered research, to deliver AI-enabled human-in-the-loop (HITL) translations for dossier components from Nested Knowledge's powerful systematic evidence synthesis platform.

Together, the companies are solving a critical bottleneck in HTA dossier localization by delivering the following:

● AI-powered evidence synthesis through Nested Knowledge’s systematic literature review and indirect treatment comparison tools.

● Expert-led, HITL translations via Cliniphai’s Athena platform and GRC-vetted linguists.

● Rapid adaptation of HTA dossiers to meet the needs of global health authorities.

● Improved accuracy and compliance through built-in regulatory alignment and operational transparency.

"Our goal is to help our clients accelerate study startup activities, and deliver needed therapies to patients worldwide,” said Jason Martin, MS, co-founder and Chairman at Cliniphai. “Partnering with Nested Knowledge allows us to dramatically reduce the time required to translate clinical evidence into HTA submissions and adapt them for various global requirements, utilizing our compliant GRC-based talent model. This efficiency is crucial for navigating complex regulatory landscapes."

The partnership addresses the complexity and time burden of adapting comprehensive HTA dossiers for different regulatory bodies and local languages worldwide. By leveraging the AI and machine-learning capabilities of the Nested Knowledge platform, the companies will rapidly enhance the core evidence synthesis (SLRs and ITCs). Crucially, Cliniphai then utilizes its platform to engage a network of GRC-vetted local regulatory and specialized linguists to ensure rapid, accurate, and compliant localization of these complex documents.

Keith Kallmes, co-founder and President of Nested Knowledge, added "Cliniphai has built an exciting modern platform to expand the capabilities that Nested Knowledge is providing its customers. By integrating Cliniphai’s AI-accelerated localization platform and language expertise from GRC with our data synthesis tools, we are jointly empowering life science companies to create high-quality HTA dossiers with unprecedented speed. This partnership is a force multiplier for helping companies looking to accelerate the translations and preparations of their HTAs to support market access."

To schedule a call to learn more, visit: https://cliniphai.com/contact-us/.

About Cliniphai

Cliniphai is an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences. Its flagship solution, Athena, is a marketplace-driven platform for clinical translation and localization that combines AI-powered workflows with built-in compliance and operational transparency. Designed to support sponsors, eCOA providers, and language experts alike, Athena enables secure, scalable, and collaborative execution across global studies. For more, visit www.cliniphai.com.

About Nested Knowledge

Nested Knowledge is a software company transforming how evidence synthesis is performed and consumed. Their AI-powered platform supports end-to-end workflows for systematic literature reviews, from search to visualization, and offers “living” evidence libraries that update as new data emerges. For more, visit: https://nested-knowledge.com/.

