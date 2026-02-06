Cleveland Diagnostics Names Jack Kenny as Chairman of the Board

Seasoned industry executive brings proven leadership to support commercial scale of IsoPSA® Assay & platform expansion

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering, commercial-stage precision oncology company, today announced the appointment of Jack Kenny as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Kenny joins the company at a pivotal time as Cleveland Diagnostics accelerates commercial growth following recent FDA approval of its IsoPSA® IVD Assay and expands its broader IsoClear™ platform.

Kenny brings more than three decades of operational, commercial, and board-level leadership experience across the diagnostics and life sciences industries. He has deep expertise in the in vitro diagnostics, molecular, and laboratory services sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Bioscience. His prior leadership roles include senior executive positions at Siemens Healthcare, Becton Dickinson Diagnostics, Danaher, and Quest Diagnostics, as well as current and past board service across both public and private organizations.

“Cleveland Diagnostics is entering a defining phase of growth,” said Kenny. “I’m excited to join the board at this moment and work closely with the leadership team to help scale the business to expand access to IsoPSA and support a platform that has the potential to extend well beyond prostate cancer.”

Recent leadership appointments further strengthen the company’s position as it enters 2026. Michael Iskra was named Chief Executive Officer earlier this year, bringing decades of global diagnostics commercialization experience, while cofounding CEO Dr. Arnon Chait, transitioned to the role of Chief Innovation Officer to focus on advancing the IsoClear platform into additional cancer indications.

“Jack’s track record of guiding organizations through pivotal growth stages makes him an ideal chairman for Cleveland Diagnostics,” said CEO Michael Iskra. “With FDA approval in hand, a strong commercial strategy underway, and Arnon leading innovation, we have the leadership alignment needed to make 2026 a transformational year for the company.”

For more information and company news, visit ClevelandDx.com.

About Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.

Cleveland Diagnostics is a precision oncology company focused on changing the shape of cancer detection. The company has unlocked the diagnostic power of protein structure with its revolutionary IsoClear™ platform that enables novel diagnostics based on a cancer-specific, protein structure-based assessment using easy to execute tests within the clinical lab setting. Learn more at ClevelandDx.com and IsoPSA.com.

