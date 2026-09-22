Clene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - September 22, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) today announced that management will participate at the 5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference and at the Lytham Partners Investor Conference Fall Event and host 1x1 investor meetings at both conferences.

5 th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Date: September 29, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 meetings

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your ROTH representative

Lytham Partners Investor Conference Fall Event

Date: September 29-30, 2026

Time of Presentation: 9:45 am ET

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your Lytham representative

Webcast: link to webcast

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the Clene website or using the webcast links above.

About Clene

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells’ survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Kevin Gardner, LifeSci Advisors; kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com; 617-283-2856

Media Contact: Caroline Wagner, FTP; CWagner@ftpadvocacy.com; (267) 294-6563