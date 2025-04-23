ClearNote Health to Showcase Latest Advancements in Tumor Subtyping and Circulating Tumor Fraction Technologies at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5hmC--ClearNote Health, a company focused on improving early detection for some of the deadliest cancers, today announced a lineup of presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago taking place April 25-30, 2025. Meeting attendees can learn about ClearNote Health’s innovative early cancer detection technology and latest clinical research success.

“ClearNote Health is looking forward to updating the AACR community about the significant progress we’ve made in empowering drug development through epigenomics,” said Gulfem D. Guler, PhD, Vice President of Translational Research and Head of Biopharma Development at ClearNote Health. “Our proprietary Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform measures active disease biology and provides dynamic insights into drug response and resistance, all through a simple blood draw.”

Featured AACR Presentations

5hmC-sequencing of matched cfDNA and tissue from men with mCRPC is concordant and identifies loss of AR signaling in NEPC and DNPC (1985 / 20)

Presenter: Rensheng Wan, University of California, San Francisco

Section: 29

Date and time: April 28, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CDT

A tumor-naive method for estimating tumor fraction using 5-hydroxymethylation cytosine in cell-free DNA (3681 / 10)

Presenter: Dr. Ceyda Coruh, ClearNote Health

Section: 46

Date and time: April 28, 2025, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CDT

ClearNote Health developed the Virtuoso epigenomics platform to measure active biological cancer signals. The core technology profiles the epigenomic biomarker 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) in cell-free DNA and uses advanced AI algorithms to combine that data with other genomic information. The platform is being used by leading biopharma and academic scientists to drive new insights into drug response and resistance.

“Using our 5hmC epigenomic technology platform and working with our academic partners, we have been able to show that 5hmC pinpoints cancer subtypes and provides a precise measure of tumor fraction in cell-free DNA,” said Samuel Levy PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at ClearNote Health. “These approaches underscore our ability to use epigenomics for cancer classification and tumor monitoring with our academic and biopharma partners to change the course of disease classification and therapy selection.”

For more information on the Virtuoso platform, please visit https://www.clearnotehealth.com/biopharma.

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a privately held company dedicated to improving early detection and monitoring for some of the deadliest forms of cancer. Developed by scientists in the Stephen Quake laboratory at Stanford University, the company’s patented core Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform builds on the latest advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to measure active biological differences between cancer and healthy cells in a blood sample. Its highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® pancreatic and ovarian diagnostic tests are designed to identify cancers in high-risk patient populations far earlier than conventional approaches, when patients are most likely to benefit from treatment. ClearNote Health’s headquarters and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory are located in San Diego. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

ClearNote Health, the ClearNote Health logo, and Avantect are registered trademarks of ClearNote Health.

Media Contact

Andrew Noble

415-722-2129

andrew@bioscribe.com