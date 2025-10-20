ClearNote Health to Showcase Latest Advancements in Early Cancer Detection Testing at ESMO Congress 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5hmC--ClearNote Health, a company focused on improving early detection for some of the deadliest cancers, today announced a lineup of presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 in Berlin taking place October 17-21, 2025. Meeting attendees can review the following presentations to learn about ClearNote Health’s innovative early cancer detection technology and latest clinical research success.

“ClearNote Health looks forward to meeting with the ESMO community and presenting the significant advances we’ve achieved in early cancer detection and therapy monitoring through epigenomics,” said Samuel Levy, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at ClearNote Health. “Our highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer and Multi-Cancer Tests are designed to detect the biological signals of cancer at its earliest stages, when patients are most likely to benefit from treatment. In addition, our Virtuoso™ platform empowers clinicians and researchers to quantify therapy response and provide prognostic insights into patient outcomes.”

Featured Presentations

Scientific Posters

Validation of an epigenomic-based multicancer detection test

Presenter: Stephen R. Quake, Stanford University

Presentation Number: 1745P

Evaluation of a cell-free DNA-based blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer in high-risk individuals with family history and genetic predisposition

Presenter: Randall Brand, University of Pittsburgh

Presentation Number: 2245P

SAFE-D trial design: Targeted pancreatic cancer surveillance to evaluate resectability rate and stage shift in patients with new onset diabetes

Presenter: Victoria Goss, Southampton Clinical Trials Unit

Presentation Number: 2255TiP

e-Posters

Epigenomic Multicancer Detection Algorithms Capture Disease Biomarkers through Machine Learning

Presenter: Stephen R. Quake, Stanford University

Presentation Number: 1783eP

Epigenomic cancer detection and the relationship with circulating tumor allele fraction

Presenter: Zaed Hamady, University Hospital Southampton

Presentation Number: 246eP

Epigenomic measurement of tumor fraction contributions to cfDNA in a multicancer test

Presenter: Martin Sjöström, Lund University

Presentation Number: 212eP

Epigenomic liquid biopsy for quantification of platinum and PARP inhibitor response in patients with germ line BRCA-associated PDAC

Presenter: Talia Golan, Sheba Medical Center

Presentation Number: 2270eP

ClearNote Health’s early cancer detection tests use the company’s proprietary Virtuoso epigenomics platform, which builds on the latest advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to measure active biological differences between cancer and healthy cells in a blood sample. The highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® pancreatic and multi-cancer detection tests are designed to analyze the epigenomic biomarker 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) in cell-free DNA with other genomic data to detect cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages. For more information on the Avantect tests, please visit www.avantect.com.

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a privately held company dedicated to improving early detection and monitoring for some of the deadliest forms of cancer. Developed by scientists in the Stephen Quake laboratory at Stanford University, the company’s patented core Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform builds on the latest advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to measure active biological differences between cancer and healthy cells in a blood sample. Its highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® pancreatic and ovarian tests may identify cancers in high-risk patient populations earlier than conventional approaches, when patients could be more likely to benefit from treatment. ClearNote Health’s headquarters and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory are located in San Diego. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

ClearNote Health, the ClearNote Health logo, and Avantect are registered trademarks of ClearNote Health.

