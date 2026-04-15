ClearNote Health to Showcase Industry-Leading Early Detection Performance of the Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5hmC--ClearNote Health, a company dedicated to improving early detection for some of the deadliest cancers, today announced a lineup of presentations at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in San Diego, taking place April 17-22.

Attendees at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 can meet with ClearNote Health’s scientific leaders, including newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Jeffrey Venstrom, MD. At booth 3448, the company will showcase its Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform for drug development, as well as its enhanced Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test, which now delivers industry-leading detection sensitivity of 82.6% and specificity of 97.5% for patients at elevated risk of this disease.

“ClearNote Health is eager to share with the cancer research community the significant advances we’ve made with our 5hmC technology for early cancer detection and drug development,” said Dr. Venstrom. “Our Virtuoso platform empowers researchers to measure active disease biology, generating dynamic, actionable insights into therapeutic response and resistance in the future. With our Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test, we are addressing one of oncology's most urgent unmet needs with a blood-based test that delivers the sensitivity, specificity, and reliability required to detect pancreatic cancer at its earliest stages.”

During the AACR 2026 meeting, ClearNote Health will present new data from studies led by Talia Golan, MD, Sheba Medical Center, highlighting the potential of cell-free DNA-based epigenomic profiling to differentiate treatment response to platinum and PARP inhibitor therapy. Data from this study support the future development of blood-based biomarkers for predicting treatment response and resistance monitoring.

Featured AACR Presentations

Oral Presentation

Enhanced Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer Using a Multi-Analyte Liquid Biopsy Approach (4075)

Presenter: Anna Bergamaschi, PhD, ClearNote Health

Location: Room 16 – Mezzanine Level, San Diego Convention Center

Date and time: April 20, 2026, 4:05 pm – 4:20 pm PT

Scientific Poster

Epigenomic liquid biopsy-based biomarkers of platinum and PARP inhibitor response in patients with germline BRCA-associated PDAC: A pilot study (2447 / 17)

Presenter: Talia Golan, MD, Sheba Medical Center

Poster section: 40

Date and time: April 20, 2026, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Designed as a simple blood test, the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test is intended for patients with known genetic predispositions, a family history of pancreatic cancer, or those age 50 or older who have been newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. By evaluating multiple cancer-associated signals together, ClearNote Health’s approach provides meaningful context for care discussions. The next-generation test has been selected for the Surveillance of pAncreatic health aFter diabEtes Diagnosis (SAFE-D) study led by the NHS in the UK — one of the world’s largest projects evaluating pancreatic cancer detection in individuals with new-onset diabetes. The test is also being incorporated into the international Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection (PRECEDE) Consortium, a global multi-center effort focused on advancing earlier diagnosis and risk-stratified screening for people with familial or genetic risk for pancreatic cancer.

The Virtuoso epigenomics platform measures active biological cancer signals by profiling the epigenomic biomarker 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) in cell-free DNA. Advanced AI algorithms integrate these data with other genomic information to generate actionable insights. The platform is being used by leading biopharma and academic scientists to drive novel discoveries in drug response and resistance, all through a simple blood draw.

To learn more about ClearNote Health’s planned activities at the AACR Annual Meeting, please visit https://go.clearnotehealth.com/AACR-2026.

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a privately held company dedicated to improving early detection and monitoring for some of the deadliest forms of cancer. Developed by scientists in the Stephen Quake laboratory at Stanford University, the company’s patented Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform builds on the latest advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to measure active biological differences between cancer and healthy cells in a blood sample. The highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® pancreatic and ovarian tests may identify cancers in high-risk patient populations earlier than conventional approaches, when patients may be more likely to benefit from treatment. The company’s multi-cancer detection test was recently selected as one of two blood-based technologies for the National Cancer Institute’s Vanguard Study. ClearNote Health’s headquarters and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and New York State Department of Health-approved laboratory are located in San Diego. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

ClearNote Health, the ClearNote Health logo, and Avantect are registered trademarks of ClearNote Health.

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