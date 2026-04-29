ClearNote Health to Present Industry-Leading Early Detection Data for Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test at Digestive Disease Week 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5hmC--ClearNote Health, a company dedicated to improving early detection for some of the deadliest cancers, today announced its presentation lineup for the upcoming Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2026 conference in Chicago, taking place May 2-5.

Attendees at DDW and Pancreas Club 2026 can meet with ClearNote Health’s scientific leaders, including newly appointed Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Venstrom, MD, and Chief Science Officer Samuel Levy, PhD. At DDW booth 2248, the company will showcase its Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test, which now delivers industry-leading detection sensitivity of 82.6% and specificity of 97.5% for patients at elevated risk of this disease.

“Our multi-analyte, multiomic liquid biopsy test is designed to supplement and enhance conventional approaches and reveal biologically meaningful signals for pancreatic cancer detection,” said Dr. Levy. “By combining 5hmC-based epigenomic profiling with other genomic and molecular features, along with state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, we can deliver industry-leading early detection performance.”

“ClearNote Health is looking forward to participating in DDW 2026 and sharing our continued progress in our approach to earlier pancreatic cancer detection,” said Dr. Venstrom. “Gastroenterologists are uniquely positioned to identify patients at elevated risk, including those with new-onset diabetes, family history, smoking, or inherited predisposition, and to help guide appropriate surveillance discussions. Our Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test is designed to provide additional insight alongside other clinical findings when earlier detection matters most.”

Featured Presentations

Plenary Presentation

Evaluation of a Blood-Based Molecular Biomarker Test for the Surveillance of Individuals at High Risk for Pancreatic Cancer

Presenter: Anna Bergamaschi, PhD, ClearNote Health

Session: ASGE Presidential Plenary

Date and time: May 3, 2026, 3:49 pm CT

Poster Presentation

#773 - Evaluation of a Blood-Based Molecular Biomarker Test for the Surveillance of Individuals at High Risk for Pancreatic Cancer

Presenter: Randall E. Brand, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh

Location: Poster Hall, Level 3, Hall F2 in McCormick Place

Date and time: May 4, 2026, 12:50 pm CT

Designed as a simple blood test, the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test is intended for patients with known genetic predispositions, a family history of pancreatic cancer, or those age 50 or older who have been newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. By evaluating multiple cancer-associated signals together, ClearNote Health’s approach provides meaningful context for care discussions. The next-generation test is being used in the Surveillance of pAncreatic health aFter diabEtes Diagnosis (SAFE-D) study led by the NHS in the UK — one of the world’s largest projects evaluating pancreatic cancer detection in individuals with new-onset diabetes. The test is also being incorporated into the international Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection (PRECEDE) Consortium, a global multi-center effort focused on advancing earlier diagnosis and risk-stratified screening for people with familial or genetic risk for pancreatic cancer.

To learn more about ClearNote Health’s planned activities at DDW and Pancreas Club 2026, please visit https://go.avantect.com/clearnote-health-DDW-2026.

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a privately held company dedicated to improving early detection and monitoring for some of the deadliest forms of cancer. Developed by scientists in the Stephen Quake laboratory at Stanford University, the company’s patented Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform builds on the latest advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to measure active biological differences between cancer and healthy cells in a blood sample. The highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® pancreatic and ovarian tests may identify cancers in high-risk patient populations earlier than conventional approaches, when patients may be more likely to benefit from treatment. The company’s multi-cancer detection test was recently selected as one of two blood-based technologies for the National Cancer Institute’s Vanguard Study. ClearNote Health’s headquarters and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and New York State Department of Health-approved laboratory are located in San Diego. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

ClearNote Health, the ClearNote Health logo, and Avantect are registered trademarks of ClearNote Health.

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