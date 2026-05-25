ClearNote Health to Present Early Detection Validation Data for Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5hmC--ClearNote Health, a company dedicated to improving early detection for some of the deadliest cancers, today announced it will present new multi-cohort validation data for its Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago May 29 – June 2.

ASCO attendees are invited to meet with ClearNote Health’s scientific and medical leadership team, including newly appointed Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Venstrom, MD, and Chief Scientific Officer Samuel Levy, PhD, to discuss the company’s latest clinical data, strategic commercialization progress, and vision for advancing early cancer detection.

“Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most lethal malignancies because it is often diagnosed too late for curative intervention,” said Dr. Venstrom. “We are excited to share new validation data at ASCO demonstrating the strong performance of our Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test among individuals with elevated risk. This test complements existing diagnostic and risk assessment strategies and provides clinically actionable insights when earlier detection can make the greatest difference.”

During the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, ClearNote Health will present results from an independent validation cohort of 1,445 individuals with multiple risk factors, including type 2 diabetes, family history, and genetic predisposition to pancreatic cancer. In this cohort, the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test demonstrated industry-leading performance, achieving 82.6% overall sensitivity, 76.8% sensitivity for early-stage (Stage I–II) disease, and 97.5% specificity. Two additional validation cohorts totaling 338 individuals showed consistently robust performance of Avantect in individuals enriched for new onset type 2 diabetes, further supporting its performance in clinically relevant populations with elevated risk.

“Our enhanced Avantect test combines a rich set of signals from epigenomic, fragmentomic, and genotyping sources in concert with glycan-specific measures into a multimodal cancer detection model. The precision of cancer detection achieved with our Avantect test is reflected in these validation results,” said Dr. Levy.

Featured Presentation

Multi-cohort validation of a multi-analyte liquid biopsy test for early-stage pancreatic cancer detection

Abstract / poster number: 4139 / 122

Presenter: Anna Bergamaschi, PhD, ClearNote Health

Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer

Location: Hall A – Posters and Exhibits

Date and time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CDT

Designed as a simple blood test, the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test is intended for patients with known genetic predispositions, a family history of pancreatic cancer, or those age 50 or older who have been newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. By evaluating multiple cancer-associated signals together, ClearNote Health’s approach provides meaningful context for care discussions. The next-generation test is being used in the Surveillance of pAncreatic health aFter diabEtes Diagnosis (SAFE-D) study led by the NHS in the UK — one of the world’s largest projects evaluating pancreatic cancer detection in individuals with new-onset diabetes. The test is also being incorporated into the international Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection (PRECEDE) Consortium, a global multi-center effort focused on advancing earlier diagnosis and risk-stratified screening for people with familial or genetic risk for pancreatic cancer.

To learn more about ClearNote Health’s planned activities at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting or to schedule a meeting, please visit https://go.clearnotehealth.com/ASCO-2026.

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a privately held company dedicated to improving early detection and monitoring for some of the deadliest forms of cancer. Developed by scientists in the Stephen Quake laboratory at Stanford University, the company’s patented Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform builds on the latest advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to measure active biological differences between cancer and healthy cells in a blood sample. The highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® pancreatic and ovarian tests may identify cancers in high-risk patient populations earlier than conventional approaches, when patients may be more likely to benefit from treatment. The company’s multi-cancer detection test was recently selected as one of two blood-based technologies for the National Cancer Institute’s Vanguard Study. ClearNote Health’s headquarters and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and New York State Department of Health-approved laboratory are located in San Diego. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

ClearNote Health, the ClearNote Health logo, and Avantect are registered trademarks of ClearNote Health.

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